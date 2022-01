Larry Elder says he is not running for Governor again this year. Elder released a statement saying that instead of joining the 2022 campaign trail, he will be forming a fundraising committee to give him a visible platform from which to build national connections and consider a future run for office. “I ran for Governor because I wanted to make a difference,” Elder said. “While I may not know what the future holds for me politically, our campaign’s ability to attract millions of votes and millions of dollars in a very short time demonstrates we have a message that resonates with Americans, and I believe we can put that to good use.”

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO