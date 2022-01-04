ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tied atop NHL, Capitals get players back from virus protocol

By STEPHEN WHYNO
Merced Sun-Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTied for the most points in the NHL, the Washington Capitals are faring better in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus than many of their rivals. The Capitals navigated a stretch in which top players Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and others went into league COVID-19 protocol and are no...

www.mercedsunstar.com

hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
bardown.com

Little Caesars Arena’s reactions to this fan on the jumbotron is the best thing we’ve seen all week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIENS ADD FOUR MORE PLAYERS TO NHL'S COVID PROTOCOL LIST

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday afternoon that they've added four more players and another coach to the National Hockey League's COVID-19 protocol list. Those players are Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Jesse Ylonen, David Savard, Samuel Montembeault as well as assistant coach Trevor Letowski. Montreal now has a total of 20 players...
NHL
Daily Herald

Bulls trying to get used to the view from atop the East

Now that the Bulls have made their way to the top of the Eastern Conference standings, the next step -- for fans and players alike -- is to get used to the view. "It's great. I don't think I've ever been there, unless maybe last year we started 4-0 in Orlando," Nikola Vucevic said. "Maybe we were there for a day or two."
NBA
Merced Sun-Star

Maple Leafs send Oilers to 11th loss in 13 games, 4-2

Ilya Mikheyev scored the tiebreaking goal on power play in the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat short-handed Edmonton 4-2 Wednesday night, handing the Oilers their 11th loss in 13 games. John Tavares and T.J. Brodie also scored for Toronto, Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist,...
NHL

