Washington Wide Receiver Terrell Bynum Signs With USC

USC running back Keaontay Ingram has yet to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft, but will join the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January. Ingram transferred from Texas ahead of the 2021 season and made an immediate impact for the Trojans' offensively. While he missed Troy's final few games with injury, Ingram finished the year with three 100-yard games, including a 204-yard performance against the Arizona Wildcats. Ingram ends his career as a Trojan with 156 carries, 911 yards and five touchdowns.

