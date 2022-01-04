ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Wide Receiver Terrell Bynum Signs With USC

By Talia Massi
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhEGK_0dcc1FBT00

Bynum is the third transfer signee for the Trojans alongside TCU defensive lineman Earl Barquet and Virginia offensive tackle Bobby Haskins.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Comments / 2

Related
AllTrojans

22' WR CJ Williams Commits To USC

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams announced his commitment to USC at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. Williams is the No. 76 overall prospect and the No. 11 receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite. He committed early to Notre Dame, but withdrew his pledge following Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Williams narrowed his choices down to USC and UCLA, but ultimately chose the Trojans.
SANTA ANA, CA
AllTrojans

Former USC RB Coach Mike Jinks Joining AAC Football Program

Former USC running backs coach Mike Jinks will join Dana Holgorsen's staff at Houston according to The Athletics' Bruce Feldman. Jinks is expected to fulfill an 'off-field role'. Jinks joined USC's staff in December of 2018, and spent three seasons with the Trojans. Prior to his stint in Southern California,...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
State
Virginia State
AllTrojans

Report Hints At Running Back Keaontay Ingram's Future With USC

USC running back Keaontay Ingram has yet to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft, but will join the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January. Ingram transferred from Texas ahead of the 2021 season and made an immediate impact for the Trojans' offensively. While he missed Troy's final few games with injury, Ingram finished the year with three 100-yard games, including a 204-yard performance against the Arizona Wildcats. Ingram ends his career as a Trojan with 156 carries, 911 yards and five touchdowns.
NFL
AllTrojans

RB Ronald Jones Out For NFL Week 18, Panthers vs. Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without running back Ronald Jones when they take on the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Jones suffered an ankle injury last week against the New York Jets. "The running back situation – Ke’Shawn [Vaughn], Le’Veon [Bell] and Kenjon [Barner] are all...
NFL
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
875
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy