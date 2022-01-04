Washington Wide Receiver Terrell Bynum Signs With USC

Related
Insider Dishes On Big Development Involving Caleb Williams and USC
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week. Williams attributed 'the recent changes' at OU to his decision. "I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward," Williams said.
22' WR CJ Williams Commits To USC
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams announced his commitment to USC at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. Williams is the No. 76 overall prospect and the No. 11 receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite. He committed early to Notre Dame, but withdrew his pledge following Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Williams narrowed his choices down to USC and UCLA, but ultimately chose the Trojans.
Former USC RB Coach Mike Jinks Joining AAC Football Program
Former USC running backs coach Mike Jinks will join Dana Holgorsen's staff at Houston according to The Athletics' Bruce Feldman. Jinks is expected to fulfill an 'off-field role'. Jinks joined USC's staff in December of 2018, and spent three seasons with the Trojans. Prior to his stint in Southern California,...
Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Offered Massive NIL Payday To Attend Midwest College
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week. The freshman gunslinger attributed 'the recent changes' at OU to his decision. Since the news broke, Williams has received significant interest from schools all around the country, including Eastern Michigan. Former Eagles quarterback Charlie Batch...
Report Hints At Running Back Keaontay Ingram's Future With USC
USC running back Keaontay Ingram has yet to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft, but will join the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January. Ingram transferred from Texas ahead of the 2021 season and made an immediate impact for the Trojans' offensively. While he missed Troy's final few games with injury, Ingram finished the year with three 100-yard games, including a 204-yard performance against the Arizona Wildcats. Ingram ends his career as a Trojan with 156 carries, 911 yards and five touchdowns.
RB Ronald Jones Out For NFL Week 18, Panthers vs. Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without running back Ronald Jones when they take on the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Jones suffered an ankle injury last week against the New York Jets. "The running back situation – Ke’Shawn [Vaughn], Le’Veon [Bell] and Kenjon [Barner] are all...
