Almost two years after Ahmaud Arbery was chased through a neighbourhood by three men in pickup trucks and shot dead in the street, his killers were told they would spend the rest of their lives behind bars. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were both sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on 7 January.Their neighbour, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. While the McMichaels will die in prison, Bryan’s future isn’t much less bleak as he must serve at least 30 years before he...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO