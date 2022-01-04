ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Who Said Dat?! Here’s What Dennis McKinley Thinks About THOSE #PorshaFamilyMatters Assault Allegations

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 1 day ago

Dennis McKinley is unbothered in the wake of some serious allegations related to his ex-fiancée’s reality show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184RKy_0dcc0ND400
Source: Bravo / Getty

As previously reported things went ALL the way left on Sunday’s episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters” when a big blowup took place during a group dinner. During a discussion about Dennis previously cheating on Porsha while pregnant with a woman who was later hired at one of his businesses, Dennis once again faced off with Porsha’s cousin/his ex-employee, Storm.

After Dennis once again told Storm to “shut up”, Porsha snapped and demanded that “Dennis and his sluts and his mother” leave. Then some sort of scuffle ensued, and fists went flying.

According to Storm, at least on those fists was Dennis’ who allegedly assaulted her and left bruises and scratches. She also alleged that he sexually harassed her and ranted about people “taking his side” on Instagram Live.”

“You know what’s so sad? Y’all literally let a 40-year-old plus n*** sexually harass an 18/ 19-year-old on national TV —on national TV and y’all take his side!” said Storm on IG Live.

“A b*** was just trying to make money to pay for school but of course, y’all take this n*** side. Y’all don’t know the truth.

Y’all defending a nigga who put his hands on a woman! It’s so factual for y’all to take the man side, I guess a woman just can’t get beat on national TV,” she added. “I guess it gotta be something to do with a potbelly a** n***, I don’t know why y’all are trying to play on my timeline like I”m not beautiful like I don’t get n***s, like I don’t get b****s.”

She added that Dennis should “take her to court” if she’s lying while noting that she’s been “silent” about the businessman’s alleged behavior for years.

All the while Storm was making her allegations, Dennis and Porsha remained silent.

Most recently, however, Dennis told his followers that he’s focused on “productive and important stuff” including board meetings and meeting with his executive teams.

In other words; “no comment.”

Are YOU watching “Porsha’s Family Matters”??? What do YOU think about Storm’s allegations against Dennis McKinley?

Comments / 0

Related
urbanbellemag.com

Lauren Williams Responds as Fans Speculate She Has Romantic Feelings for Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams is opening up in her new spinoff. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the latest episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters.” Porsha Williams has been dealing with the controversy surrounding her engagement. While she’s happy to start a new chapter with Simon Guobadia, many haven’t moved on from his previous marriage. In fact, they can’t understand why Porsha would get involved with the former husband of a coworker. However, Porsha said she didn’t break the girl code. She was never friends with Falynn Guobadia. And what fans of the show witnessed was just reality television basics. Falynn had to be introduced by someone on the show. Producers figured that it should be Porsha. So she doesn’t think she’s crossing the line being with Simon.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Here’s an Adorable Peek at Dennis McKinley’s Life as a Dad

It seems that Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley's daughter, Pilar Jhena, definitely keeps her parents on their toes! From doing an amazing job of imitating her mom to having the coolest dance parties with her dad, the precious toddler has shared plenty of fun-filled moments with both her parents. Recently,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Live#Ig Live
urbanbellemag.com

Porsha Williams is Upset Dennis McKinley Brought a Woman to Her Family Retreat

Porsha Williams hasn’t allowed Dennis McKinley to have plus ones at her events. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams has a lot of people talking about “Porsha’s Family Matters.” The show is focused on showing where Porsha is in her life currently. Her engagement with Simon Guobadia is very controversial. Many can’t get past the fact he was married to Porsha’s former coworker. Another issue Porsha has been dealing with is co-parenting with Dennis McKinley. According to her, things were fine before the engagement. But she’s been having some issues with Dennis lately. So she was hopeful that a family retreat could be the beginning of getting things back on track. Interestingly enough, she may have been wrong to expect so much positivity.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Porsha Williams Defends Herself As A Mother In Response To Comments Made By Dennis McKinley

Are you watching Porsha’s Family Matters? Is this about to be another side-show flop? I can’t be the only one who got tricked into watching. It’s conveniently labeled “Real Housewives of Atlanta” on the guide/most streaming services. They also slid us into the premiere episode by skipping a week of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on […] The post Porsha Williams Defends Herself As A Mother In Response To Comments Made By Dennis McKinley appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Simon Guobadia Claps Back When Asked Why His Children Aren’t on ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’

As Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley clash, Simon Guobadia has been clapping back. Porsha Williams is opening up about the latest developments in her life on “Porsha’s Family Matters.” The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is engaged to Simon Guobadia. And she said the engagement has made co-parenting difficult. So she wants to be in a better space with Dennis McKinley. On the show, Lauren Williams figured a family retreat could help. It was Lauren’s job to persuade Dennis to take the trip to Mexico. He was hesitant. Lauren then promised he’d get his Versace robe back if he attended. Turns out, Porsha has had his robe in her home since the breakup. She was heated when she found out that Dennis needed to be convinced to come to the retreat with a promise of getting his robe back.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
urbanbellemag.com

Porsha Williams Says It Was Hard to Watch the Recent Episode of ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’

Porsha Williams has a controversial spinoff show. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans have been discussing “Porsha’s Family Matters” a lot on social media. Of course, the recent episode has been the most controversial one thus far. Porsha Williams is not in a good place with Dennis McKinley. Months ago, she said that the breakdown happened after she got engaged. Her engagement to Simon Guobadia has been a hot topic as well. Some feel Porsha violated the girl code. However, Porsha has denied this. She also said that she never had a friendship with Falynn Guobadia. Regardless, some people have been critical of the fact that Simon has been married three times. So Porsha will be his fourth wife. Dennis has said Porsha should be concerned about this and he has questioned why Porsha seems more concerned about making sure he doesn’t bring dates to her events.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Simon Guobadia Says Porsha Williams Will Be His One Wife Despite His Nigerian Culture & Family’s History With Multiple Wives

Porsha Williams and her whirlwind romance to now fiancé Simon Guobadia has been anything but smooth sailing. Especially in the court of public opinion. Despite her assertion that she’s “blessed n highly favored”, fans were quick to turn on her based on the shady timeline of their relationship. More importantly, Simon was featured on the […] The post Simon Guobadia Says Porsha Williams Will Be His One Wife Despite His Nigerian Culture & Family’s History With Multiple Wives appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Did Porsha Williams get married to Simon, how many times has she wed?

Porsha Williams shares her relationships on-screen every Sunday, such as with her beau Simon and other family members like Aunt Liz. So, is she married yet and how many times has she been wed?. The Family Matters star allows cameras to delve into her engagement with Simon Guobadia, who was...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

What Queen Elizabeth had to say about a child who dressed up as her

A Queen Elizabeth Halloween outfit has received the royal seal of approval from the 95-year-old monarch herself. Back in October, one-year-old Jalayne Sutherland adorably dressed up as Her Majesty for Halloween wearing a coat and matching hat complete with a wig and handbag. The little girl even posed for photos surrounded by her family’s corgis.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon Shares Photos With All 7 of His Children for Christmas After Son Zen's Death

Watch: Nick Cannon Reveals His 5-Month-Old Son Has Died. Nick Cannon's holiday celebration wouldn't be complete without a few heartwarming photos of his little ones. The Wild 'N Out star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a series of portraits of himself with his seven children, including a sweet snapshot of him with his 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away earlier this month due to a brain tumor.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy