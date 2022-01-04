ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal wreck shuts down traffic at 23rd Street near Hathaway Bridge

By S. Brady Calhoun
 1 day ago

UPDATE 5:45 PM: 23rd Street has been cleared and reopened for normal travel

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Panama City police and other first responders were on scene Tuesday afternoon at a serious wreck near Gulf Coast State College.

Panama City Police said one person has died after a crash on 23rd Street Tuesday.

Officials said one person was killed in the 12:30 p.m. crash. According to officers, a motorcyclist was riding westbound on 23rd street when they crossed over the center lines and hit a car head-on. Police have shut down 23rd Street from Highway 98 to Collegiate Drive. Officials said the street will remain shut down through the afternoon and into Tuesday evening.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

#23rd Street#City Police#Weather#Traffic Accident#Gulf Coast State College#Collegiate Drive
