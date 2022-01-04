ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Returns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points

By PA Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final...

The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Thomas Tuchel after being dropped by Chelsea coach

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Thomas Tuchel for a controversial interview released last week, which led the Chelsea coach to drop the striker for Sunday’s game against Liverpool.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter Milan last summer.Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.On Tuesday afternoon, Tuchel told media: “We were happy we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Match Preview, 05/01/2022

This will be eighth different League Cup tie between Chelsea and Tottenham, and fourth to take place in the semi-finals of the competition – no sides have met in the final four of the League Cup more often. Chelsea have progressed from/won four of their previous seven League Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Tottenham
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘publicly undermined’ Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, claims Chris Sutton

Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview “undermined” Thomas Tuchel and has caused unnecessary unrest at Chelsea, says the club’s former striker Chris Hutton. Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday after he revealed he was unhappy with his progress since leaving Inter Milan in the summer. Lukaku met with Tuchel and trained with the first-team squad on Monday and is believed to have accepted he made a mistake by admitting “he was not happy with the situation”. The 28-year-old also stressed his desire to one day return to Inter, although there is considered to be no chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea manager Tuchel lauds 'top, top level' Tottenham counterpart Conte

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel sees similarities with Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte. Tuchel will face the Italian in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final with Spurs. Speaking about Conte's use of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan, Tuchel said: "We cannot just play like Inter played and hope that will bring the best out of Romelu.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Calamitous Tottenham gift Chelsea the advantage in first leg of League Cup semi-final

Antonio Conte's return to Stamford Bridge plagued by errors that hand Chelsea first leg lead. Hosts dominate throughout as Romelu Lukaku takes first step on road to redemption. If Romelu Lukaku scored an own goal with his controversial television interview then Tottenham calamitously struck a couple themselves as Chelsea took control of this League Cup semi-final tie.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Romelu Lukaku back for Chelsea as Tottenham check on Covid cases

Romelu Lukaku will return after disciplinary issues when Chelsea host Tottenham in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg. Lukaku has apologised after revealing unhappiness at Chelsea in a recent interview, while Timo Werner could feature for the first time since December 11 after Covid-19. Andreas Christensen remains a doubt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham condemn homophobic chants during Chelsea match

Tottenham have condemned homophobic chanting from a section of their supporters during Wednesday’s match with Chelsea. Spurs lost 2-0 to their London rivals at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final tie.
SOCIETY
FanSided

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Tuchel versus Conte in clash of tactical titans

Chelsea is no stranger to facing off against former managers. The Blues have had 14 different bosses during Roman Abramovich’s time as the owner of the club, many of which went on to have successful careers elsewhere. They now prepare to face their third former manager in the Premier League this season in Tottenham Hotspur’s Antonio Conte (they’ve already taken on Everton‘s Rafael Benitez and Watford’s Claudio Ranieri).
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Women's Super League: Chelsea v Tottenham postponed

Chelsea's London derby with Tottenham on Friday has become the second Women's Super League game this weekend to be postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak. The decision was agreed between both teams and the FA after a number of positive cases among Chelsea's players. The game will be rescheduled for...
SOCCER
SkySports

Can Antonio Conte end Tottenham's wretched run at Chelsea on his first return to his former club?

Tottenham have won only one of their last 35 visits to Chelsea, but their rejuvenation under former Blues boss Antonio Conte shows Wednesday's trip could be different. The 13-year itch without a trophy - could it finally be ending for Spurs? Live on Sky Sports on Wednesday night, Tottenham visit Stamford Bridge, a ground where they have a hapless record - just one win in their last 35 visits.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea ease past lacklustre Tottenham to put one foot in Carabao Cup final

Chelsea have one foot in the Carabao Cup final after a convincing 2-0 win that was as much earned as gifted. Taking advantage of a distinctly lacklustre Tottenham Hotspur, who produced perhaps their worst performance under Antonio Conte, the 2019 winners bossed the opening 45 minutes before managing the second. The only blemish, perhaps, that they did not seize the opportunity to kill off the two-legged tie in this opening stanza.The goals came in the opening 34 minutes. Kai Havertz’s fifth League Cup goal in just his third appearance came early and was supplemented by a disastrous own goal from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel reveals strong links with Chelsea board after fining Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel has hailed the strength of his “close relationship” with Chelsea’s board and confirmed Romelu Lukaku will be fined for his recent controversial interview.Club-record signing Lukaku apologised for revealing his unhappiness at Chelsea in an interview released last Thursday but conducted three weeks prior.The £98million summer recruit was omitted from Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool but is now back in training and in contention for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham.Tuchel believes Lukaku did not intend to cause such widespread damage and is determined to “clean the mess up”, but also lifted the lid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

From Conte to Tuchel, Romelu Lukaku shows how role of Chelsea manager has evolved

When Romelu Lukaku’s interview with Sky Italia first broke, Thomas Tuchel immediately got in touch with the Chelsea hierarchy to explain his thinking. Their thinking, however, is perhaps the most instructive part of this. It quickly became clear that Petr Cech and Marina Granovskaia trusted Tuchel’s instinct, and were willing to back him on his approach. Even more importantly, all of that was with Roman Abramovich’s support.Part of the reason Tuchel was relatively relaxed about it all was because he put it down to simple impatience rather than anything more serious. Lukaku had finally found a system that was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: How will Carabao Cup semi-final play out tonight?

Tottenham visit Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final hoping to capitalise on a period of uncertainty at Stamford Bridge.With summer recruit Romelu Lukaku unsettling the club with his recent interview and a poor run building pressure on Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte will take his side across London hoping to pounce on any vulnerabilities within his former club.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Spurs in the League Cup semi-finalThe Italian has made a strong start to life in north London despite some early hiccups, but Spurs have not won a major trophy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel hails Kai Havertz after forward broke finger scoring against Spurs

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Kai Havertz for playing through the pain of a “horrible” broken finger in Chelsea’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg win over Tottenham.Havertz’s fifth goal of the season put Chelsea in charge against a miserable Spurs but the Germany forward suffered a nasty broken finger in the tumble that followed his early finish.The 22-year-old battled on until half-time when he was forced to give up the ghost amid mounting pain, but Chelsea still produced a fine result amid a makeshift set-up and against a strong Spurs XI.Chelsea made a last-minute switch to a back four after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel shows class as improvisation gives Chelsea life after week of turmoil

After days of talk, talks and talking about talk, Chelsea’s semi-final first leg victory over Tottenham Hotspur was a deep breath for Thomas Tuchel.For so long the football has acted as relief from the club politics rife at Stamford Bridge. These last six days, in the midst of what has been a testing period for Tuchel, will have been his first exposure to that.Spurs were more than willing to provide relief. The 2-0 scoreline also an indication of the number of gears they were below Chelsea, and their terminal mistakes. Both belonged to Japhet Tanganga: the centre-back gave the ball...
PREMIER LEAGUE

