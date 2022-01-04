ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Il Divo Says Tour Will Go On Despite Carlos Marin’s Death, With Guest Vocalist Filling In

By Chris Willman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe multinational vocal quartet Il Divo has announced that its U.S. tour will go on as scheduled beginning Feb. 2, despite the Dec. 19 death of member Carlos Marin. Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie has been drafted to join the surviving members for the tour, which has been rechristened as a...

Page Six

Il Divo’s Carlos Marin called ex-wife to ‘say goodbye’ before dying of COVID

“The Power Of Love” was on full display. Il Divo star Carlos Marin bid his ex-wife farewell via Facetime when he knew “he wasn’t going to make it” ahead of his tragic death at 52 last week. His former paramour, Geraldine Larrosa, dropped the heartbreaking bombshell while arriving at the Spanish baritone’s private wake in Madrid on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
musictimes.com

Singer Carlos Marin Dead After Putting Into Induced Coma Due To Serious Health Issue, II Divo Confirms Tragic News

Carlos Marin, a longtime member of the band II Divo, has died after facing serious health issue. He was 53. II Divo first confirmed Marin's passing through its Twitter account, expressing their heartbreak following their bandmate's untimely death. They also shared a photo of the late musician alongside a short but heartfelt tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Il Divo Singer Carlos Marin Dies at 53 of COVID Complications

Carlos Marin, the ever smiling and sharply dressed baritone powerhouse of multi-national quartet Il Divo, died Sunday of COVID complications. He was 53. After feeling ill, Marin had been hospitalized on Dec. 8 in the Intensive Care Unit of the Manchester Royal Hospital while on tour in the U.K. His death was announced on Sunday by Il Divo via the group’s Twitter account. “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. For 17 years, the four of us have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Il Divo star Carlos Marin arrives at a funeral home to attend his private wake as she reveals he 'knew he wasn't going to make it' and called her to 'say goodbye' before he died from Covid

Carlos Marin's ex-wife attended a private wake for the singer today and revealed she bid goodbye to the Il Divo star in an emotional video call when he 'knew he wasn't going to make it'. Geraldine Larrosa, who remained very close to the Spanish baritone despite their 2009 divorce, wore...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Carlos Marin, Singer in Classic Crossover Act Il Divo, Dies at 53

Carlos Marín, who was part of the British singing group Il Divo, died Sunday at age 53. The cause of death was not revealed; however, he had been hospitalized recently. The group announced his death via its Instagram account. “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Carlos Marin: Singer Died at 53

The last two years have been full of tragedy, and sadly that doesn’t seem to be changing. Spanish singer Carlos Marin has become one of the latest people to add to this ongoing feeling of sadness. The talented singer passed away on December 19, 2021, and news of his death has impacted people all over the world. Carlos had been performing for more than 40 years and during that time he released several successful projects. On top of that, he also appeared in several musicals where he showed everyone that he was a true performer through and through. Although his passing is certainly heartbreaking, his memory will continue to live on through his many contributions to the world. Keep reading to learn more about Carlos Marin’s life and legacy.
MUSIC
mountainlake.org

Carlos Marin of Il Divo: Dead at 53

Singer Carlos Marin, a performer in the multi-national quartet Il Divo, died Sunday of COVID complications. He was 53. The baritone’s bandmates – David Miller, Sébastien Izambard and Urs Bühler – paid tribute to him on Sunday. In a statement on Twitter, they said: “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away.“
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Carlos Marin: Il Divo singer’s family ‘convinced’ he would have survived Covid-19 in Spain

Carlos Marin’s family has claimed that the late Il Divo singer could have been saved if he had been treated for Covid-19 in Spain.The 53-year-old died last week after contracting the Delta variant of coronavirus.He had been placed in an induced coma in a Manchester hospital earlier in the month as the group were forced to cancel their UK Christmas tour.However, member’s of Marin’s family have now said that they are “convinced” he would have lived if he’d been in his home country of Spain.Lawyer Alberto Martin told local Spanish media: “I spoke with his mum the day he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
earnthenecklace.com

Adam Nielsen Wiki: Facts about Steven LaBrie’s Fiance

Il Divo, one of Simon Cowell’s most successful groups, is going ahead with their U.S. concert tour after the passing of one of the vocalists, Carlos Marin, in December 2021. The tribute tour will feature Steven LaBrie as a guest performer substituting for Marin. LaBrie is currently a star baritone of American opera. And the opera scene is also where he found love. Il Divo fans want to know more about LaBrie’s personal life and partner. Opera enthusiasts would be familiar with Steven LaBrie’s husband-to-be, Adam Nielsen, who has often performed with his beau. His background is as impressive as his fiancé’s. And their social media followers swoon at the glimpses of their relationship they are treated to. We reveal more about Steven LaBrie’s fiancé here in Adam Nielsen’s wiki.
CELEBRITIES
