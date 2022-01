1. Goal-to-go issues (part 1). As tight end Noah Fant said, the issue wasn’t the Broncos’ gadget play on fourth-and-goal from the Chargers’ 2. It was the previous three plays. Down 10-0, the Broncos faced first down from the 2. QB Drew Lock held onto the football too long (3.21 seconds) before throwing to TE Albert Okwuegbunam (tackled by S Derwin James for one-yard loss). On second down, WR Seth Williams was beat (RB Javonte Williams one-yard gain). And on third down, RT Cam Fleming was beat (Williams no gain).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO