ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The 5 Best Performing Pure Play Electric Vehicle Stocks of 2021

By Priyanka Mandal
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to dominate the automotive industry over the next couple of decades, with increasing support from governments and consumers' growing uptake. Furthermore, rising crude oil prices and initiatives to reduce carbon emissions should propel the industry’s growth. Driven in part by these tailwinds, Tesla (TSLA), Lucid (LCID), XPeng (XPEV), Li Auto (LI), and Fisker (FSR) were the best performing pure-play electric vehicle stocks of 2021. So, let's take a closer look at these names. Read on.

Government initiatives to stimulate the transition to a zero-emissions future, such as providing tax incentives to electric vehicle (EV) purchasers, should drive the EV market’s growth over the next couple of decades. The market share for the global electric car market surged to a new monthly record of 11.5% last November

Although 2021 was favorable for EVs, 2022 is expected to be even better as EV makers expand from midsize vehicles to minivans, SUVs, and even trucks. Furthermore, more than 50 new electric cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs have already been announced for arrival by 2024 and beyond . Investors' optimism about EV stocks is evidenced by the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF's ( DRIV ) 13.8% gains, versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF's ( SPY ) 9.4% returns over the past three months.

Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ), Lucid Group, Inc. ( LCID ), XPeng Inc. ( XPEV ), Li Auto Inc. ( LI ), and Fisker Inc. ( FSR ) were among the best performing pure-play electric vehicle stocks of 2021. So, we think one could consider adding them to one’s  watchlist.

Click here to checkout our Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA )

Electric vehicle giant TSLA has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company sold 936,172 electric vehicles worldwide , representing an 87% increase year-over-year. Also, the world's most valuable automaker, TSLA, reported record deliveries for six consecutive quarters .

TSLA's total revenues for the third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021, increased 56.8% year-over-year to $13.76 billion. The company's gross profit grew 77.4% from its year-ago value to $3.66 billion. Its income from operations rose 147.7% from the prior-year quarter to $2 billion. Also, the company's EPS increased 433.3% year-over-year to $1.44.

Analysts expect TSLA's revenue for its fiscal year 2022 to be $71.31 billion, representing 39.2% growth year-over-year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history; it beat the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Also, its EPS is expected to grow 172.3% in fiscal 2021 and 37.7% in fiscal 2022. Its stock price has increased 70% in price over the past year.

Lucid Group, Inc. ( LCID )

LCID is a Newark, Calif.-based manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs). The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Its Lucid application provides an in-car experience, and LCID also offers Air Dream Edition, Air Grand Touring, Air Touring, and Air Pure. LCID reported more than 17,000 reservations for the Air electric sedan in its third quarter.

Last month, LCID announced that it had been added to the Nasdaq-100 Index. This recognition should contribute to the company progress in establishing itself in the EV market.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, LCID's revenue came in at $232 million. The company's cash and cash equivalents increased 680.7% to $4.8 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

LCID's revenue is expected to increase 2,434.7% year-over-year to $2.07 billion in fiscal 2022. Its EPS is estimated to grow 28.1% next year. Its stock has soared 308.9% in price over the past year.

XPeng Inc. ( XPEV )

Headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China, Smart electric vehicle company XPEV's primary products include environmentally-friendly  vehicles, SUVs (the G3), and a four-door sports sedan (the P7). The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, supercharging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. 'XPEV's EV sales reached 16,000 in December 2021.

Last month, XPEV obtained the ISO 27001 (Information Security Management System) and ISO 27701 (Privacy Protection Management System) certifications issued by the BSI (British Standards Institution). These certifications demonstrate XPEV's full commitment to data and information security and user privacy protection issues, testifying to its competence in global best practices.

During the third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021, XPEV's total revenues increased 187.4% year-over-year to RMB5.72 billion ($899.74 million). The company's gross profit grew 796.7% from its year-ago value to RMB820.82 million ($129.12 million). Its cash and cash equivalents came in at RMB15.39 billion ($2.42 billion) during the period.

XPEV's revenue is expected to increase 93.2% year-over-year to $6.11 billion in its fiscal 2022. Its EPS is estimated to grow 23.6% in its fiscal 2021 and 18.1% next year. The stock has surged 17.4% in price over the past year.

Li Auto Inc. ( LI )

Formerly known as Lead Ideal Inc., LI is a Beijing, China-based new energy passenger vehicles (NEV) automaker that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles. The company also offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV equipped with a range of extension systems and smart vehicle solutions. LI delivered 13,485 Li ONEs in November 2021 , representing a 190.2% year-over-year increase.

LI's total revenues increased 209.7% year-over-year to RMB7.78 billion ($1.22 billion) in the third quarter, ended Sept 30, 2021. The company's gross profit grew 264.8% from its year-ago value to RMB1.81 billion ($285.23 million). And its net loss decreased 79.9% from the prior-year quarter to RMB21.51 million ($3.38 million).

Analysts expect LI's revenue to increase 69.6% year-over-year to $6.8 billion for fiscal 2022. Its EPS is estimated to increase 67.9% in fiscal 2021 and 66.7% in fiscal 2022. The stock has gained 12.2% in price over the past year.

Fisker Inc. ( FSR )

Founded in 2016, FSR in Manhattan Beach, Calif., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. White space; the value; and the conservative premium are the segments under the company. FSR offers Fisker Flexible Platform Agnostic Design (FF-PAD) that allows the design and development of a vehicle from an EV platform. FSKR has targeted to launch the Ocean electric SUV in November 2022 .

Last month, FSR signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bridgestone, a global leader in tires and rubber providing solutions. Through this partnership, FSR believes that Bridgestone should leverage FSR's EV-ready retail and service network and provide its customers in France and Germany with extensive after-sales services Bridgestone's extended retail network in Europe.

During the third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021, FSR's revenue came in at $15,000. The company's cash and cash equivalents increased 41.3% to $1.4 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

FSR's revenue is expected to increase significantly year-over-year to $221.6 million in its fiscal 2022. The company's EPS is estimated to grow 19.1% in fiscal 2022. FSR has gained 14.1% over the past year.

Click here to checkout our Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

TSLA shares were trading at $1,152.64 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $47.14 (-3.93%). Year-to-date, TSLA has gained 9.07%, versus a 0.61% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Priyanka Mandal


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QnWDX_0dcbzgrS00

Priyanka is a passionate investment analyst and financial journalist. After earning a master's degree in economics , her interest in financial markets motivated her to begin her career in investment research.

More...

The post The 5 Best Performing Pure Play Electric Vehicle Stocks of 2021 appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 2

Related
investing.com

Startup ONE says battery prototype delivered 750-mile range

DETROIT (Reuters) - Our Next Energy (ONE), a two-year-old Michigan startup, said on Wednesday it had tested a prototype of its new battery in a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model S, driving 752 miles (1,210 kilometers) before recharging. ONE aims to begin producing battery packs that will deliver similar range — about...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Electric Cars#Electric Vehicle Company#Tsla#Lcid#Fsr#Evs#Spdr S P 500 Trust Etf#Lucid Group#Xpeng Inc#Li Auto Inc#Fisker Inc
insideevs.com

US: Ford Sold Over 27,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs In 2021

Ford brand reports 167,545 vehicle sales in December in the U.S. (down 14.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 1,819,026 (down 6.2%). The decrease is mostly associated with the production constraints as the demand remains strong. Meanwhile, sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) increased 121% year-over-year to...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Tesla's Model 3 was the UK's second most popular new car in 2021

LONDON — A record 190,727 new battery electric cars were registered in the U.K. last year, according to figures released on Thursday, with Tesla's Model 3 the best-selling battery electric model. The vehicle was the second most popular new car overall, according to Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders,...
WORLD
The Guardian

Carmakers report booming UK sales of electric vehicles

Booming electric car sales were a bright spot in a tough car market last year amid disruption to global supply chains hitting manufacturers, according to fresh data. In its annual sales snapshot for 2021, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said carmakers sold 190,000 battery electric cars across the country last year, accounting for about 11.6% of total sales.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
Axios

The fast-evolving electric vehicle landscape

New vehicle rollouts, pledges and data this week offer a snapshot of where the electric vehicle market is today and where it's heading. Driving the news: The big CES tech show brought several announcements. General Motors took the wraps off the electric Chevy Silverado pickup, as well as plans for...
CARS
Investopedia

Tesla (TSLA) Stock Pops After Record Deliveries

The new year has brought good tidings for Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) investors. The electric car maker's shares popped by 10% to $1,163.63 on the morning of Jan. 3 after it reported an 87% surge in annual vehicle deliveries to 936,000 from the previous year. The company delivered 308,600 vehicles in the last quarter of 2021, up from 180,667 during the same time period a year earlier. Those figures handily beat analyst estimates of 267,000 for the current quarter and 897,000 for all of 2021.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, -2.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
DEARBORN, MI
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

Lucid is fielding some complaints related to delays in rolling out driver assist features. Nio is getting ready for an important year of growth. Israel-based Ree Automotive made a splash at the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show. What happened. The tide has turned against fast-growing tech stocks in general, and...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy