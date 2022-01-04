Leon County Schools: Employees required to wear masks, students strongly encouraged

Leon County Schools employees, including teachers, will now be required to wear a mask indoors if they cannot safely socially distance from others, Superintendent Rocky Hanna said at a press conference Tuesday.

Masked teachers is one of the many updates Hanna and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Alan Cox made to the school district's COVID-19 protocols: “I think the worst is still yet to come now that we’re going to bring everybody back to schools," Hanna said.

School starts again Wednesday after the nearly three-week-long winter break.

The district can no longer require students to wear a mask after the Florida Legislature made a state law out of Gov. Ron DeSantis' emergency order that prevents school officials from imposing vaccine or mask requirements on students.

“I’ve made it clear I’ve taken exception to that,” Hanna said, referring to the law. Instead, Hanna said they will strongly encourage students to wear a mask, and the district is still encouraging employees and students to get vaccinated and boosted.

COVID-19 quarantine guidance

Starting Wednesday, the quarantine period for students and employees who test positive for COVID-19 will reduce from 10 days to five days, along the lines of the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

After five days, if the student or employee is asymptomatic then they may return to school. Also after the five days, if the student or employee still has some mild symptoms but the symptoms are improving, they can return to school.

Cox said the Florida Department of Health-Leon County used the term “almost resolved” to describe symptoms.

Both students and staff must be free of fever for 48 hours before returning to school, as well.

The district will no longer notify the entire school if a student tests positive and will no longer contact trace students who were exposed, which means present within 6 feet for 15 minutes.

Instead, parents will be notified if someone in their student's class tests positive.

The district's COVID-19 dashboard that keeps count of self-reported positive cases will continue to be updated, as well.

Volunteers and mentors will still be able to visit school campuses but must wear their masks the whole time indoors, regardless of being able to social distance.

The district will continue to provide COVID-19 testing for employees, students and their families for free from Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., in collaboration with Compass Health.

District awaiting direction from state

Hanna said he hasn't reached out to the Florida Department of Education directly for guidance. On the other hand, the state hasn't contacted him, either. A request from the Tallahassee Democrat to a state education department spokesman is pending.

In a meeting with county health officials Monday, Hanna said Leon County itself was still waiting for state guidance as well.

“We can't wait. We had teachers back today. We don’t have the luxury (of) waiting until the 11th hour," he said.

Hanna said there are an average of four teachers out sick for each school in the district, about 80 out of 2,000 teachers, and that schools are in a good place to reopen tomorrow.

“I was expecting worse," Hanna said. "I’m happy to say that the vast majority will be able to return to welcome our kids back tomorrow.”

Transportation support, however, is struggling. The district has exactly the number of bus drivers for routes; Hanna said the district is having trouble hiring employees with commercial driver's licenses.

In a meeting with hospital officials Monday, Cox reported there were no pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19.

Out of the 32 adults at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital who were hospitalized with COVID-19, 60% were there for other reasons, Cox said.

On Tuesday morning, there were 63 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tallahassee. Tallahassee Memorial Hospital was treating 35, and Capital Regional Medical Center was treating 28.

The 14-day positivity rate for Leon County is 13%.

Contact Ana Goñi-Lessan at AGoniLessan@tallahassee.com and follow her on Twitter @goni_lessan.

