Galesburg, IL

Area Girls Basketball Roundup: Ridgewood downs Galva; Mon-Rose suffers straight 2nd loss

By Matthew Wheaton, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 1 day ago
GALESBURG GIRLS BASKETBALL

Streaks handle Rocks

ROCK ISLAND — Behind Cora Johnson’s 24 points, the Galesburg High School freshmen girls basketball team picked up a 62-38 victory over Rock Island on Monday night.

Julia Robinson added 13 points for the Silver Streaks in the win against the Rocks.

AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tornadoes take Golden Eagles

ALEDO — The Abingdon-Avon High School girls basketball team routed Mercer County 55-27 on Monday evening.

Ashley Jones had a game-high 18 points for the Tornadoes. Brook Pieper chipped in 17 points, and Bailey Dickerson added 15 points for A-Town.

Heat beat Spartans

BIGGSVILLE — The West Central girls basketball team beat Bushnell-Prairie City 59-37 on Monday night.

Shelby Bowman had a game-high 24 points for the Heat, and Harlee Hainds chipped in nine points for West Central.

Ridgewood downs Galva

GALVA — The Ridgewood girls basketball team clipped Galva 56-40 on Monday evening.

Hannah Maher had a game-high 16 points for the Spartans, and Hallica Warren-Anderson added 10 points for Ridgewood.

Lexi Stone had 12 points for the Wildcats, and Ava Strom added 10 points for Galva.

Titans suffer 2nd straight loss

TAYLOR RIDGE — The Monmouth-Roseville High School girls basketball team suffered its second straight loss Monday night after a 15-0 start to the season.

The Rockets of Rockridge beat the Titans 44-27. Carmyn Huston had 10 points to lead Mon-Rose, who fell to Rockrdge 42-29 last Thursday night in Erie in the championship game of the Cliff Warkins Holiday Classic.

In other area girls action, Princeville edged Knoxville 53-47.

Matthew Wheaton can be reached at (309) 315-6073 or at mwheaton@register-mail.com. Follow him on Twitter @matthewlwheaton

