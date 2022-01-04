ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, TX

One inmate and four staff at county jail down with COVID

By Jerrie Whiteley, Herald Democrat
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GGM8_0dcbzG6g00

The Grayson County Jail has one COVID-19 positive inmate and has four employees who are out with the illness.

According to the State Health website, Grayson County had 236 cases and one death in the latest week reported. A week earlier, it had reported 66 cases and four deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 17,115 cases and more than 530 deaths.

"We do have one area of our facility that's on lock down," Grayson County Jail Cpt. Sarah Bigham said Tuesday at commissioner's court.

She also reported that staff is trying to restrict the movement of those with COVID-19 throughout the facility by switching to virtual visitations, court sessions and attorney conferences for those who might need to be kept away from the rest of the population.

New coronavirus cases leaped in Texas in the week ending Sunday, rising 147.9% as 111,397 cases were reported. The previous week had 44,936 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Texas ranked 39th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 104% from the week before, with 2,833,203 cases reported. With 8.71% of the country's population, Texas had 3.93% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 49 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
County
Grayson County, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Grayson County, TX
Health
Grayson County, TX
Coronavirus
Grayson County, TX
Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Grayson County Jail#The State Health#Usa Today Network#Johns Hopkins University
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

215
Followers
348
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sherman, TX from Herald Democrat.

 http://heralddemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy