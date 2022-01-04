ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selling Tampa’s Sharelle Rosado & Fiancé Chad Johnson Welcome Baby, Serenity ‘Hurricane’ Paula Johnson

By @AieshaTweets
 2 days ago

Some champagne popping may be in order for the future Mr. and Mrs. Johnson who welcomed a baby girl together!

Luxury real estate broker Sharelle Rosado of “Selling Tampa” fame, welcomed a daughter named Serenity “Hurricane” Paula, with famous fiancé Chad Johnson over the weekend. The former football star announced Sunday on Instagram, sharing the exciting news with a photo of himself in a hospital gown cutting the baby girl’s umbilical cord just after Sharelle gave birth.

Chad, 43, revealed the name that he and Sharelle, 33, picked out for the newborn and it was apparently inspired by the weather down in Tampa.

“Just delivered Serenity “Hurricane” Paula Johnson,” he wrote.

The excited father also shared a series of videos of himself on his Instagram Story as he chatted with the newborn who was heard making adorable baby noises in the background.

How sweet!

Sharelle took to social media after giving birth to make her own baby announcement, releasing an adorable photo of baby Serenity’s feet on Twitter that featured a blanket with her name engraved. The couple also joked on Twitter with Chad posting about him being curious about his “push gift.” Sharelle simply responded, “chile pleaseeeee.”

Back in August, Sharelle announced that she was pregnant just a few weeks ahead of her reality show debut. The Florida real estate CEO is one of the stars on Netflix’s popular series “Selling Tampa.” In November, she made the announcement that she’d be welcoming a baby girl with her fiance, Chad.

Previously, Chad married reality star Evelyn Lozado but the marriage ended after Evelyn blasted Chad over alleged domestic violence.

Speaking about her family in episode 7 of ‘Selling Tampa’, Sharelle said: “I’m a little nervous to tell Chad about the pregnancy because I have three kids, Chad has 85, no for real, Chad has seven kids, with this one in the oven, that’s 11.“ Baby girl Serenity is Chad’s 8th child and Sharelle’s 4th. Congratulations, again!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

