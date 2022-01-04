‘Sons of Anarchy’: Here’s Who TV Host Joel McHale Played on the Show

Sons of Anarchy was one of the biggest shows of the 21st century on FX. It ran for seven magical seasons and each season built on the previous season in an exquisite fashion that drew folks back to the program year after year. Still today, so many folks are revisiting Charming and the crew from SAMCRO on Hulu. Because the show was on television for so long, that means that a lot of folks had to appear over the course of its run. One of those folks was legendary actor Joel McHale.

It was season five when McHale made his Sons of Anarchy debut. He wasn’t a good guy, though. No, his character was that of a con artist. It involved stealing all a woman’s valuables, including a car, after seducing them. Unfortunately for Warren, though, at one point he pulls this trick on the wrong woman, Gemma Teller. The gang eventually catches him, robs him, and gets the car back. However, we see later on that the lowlife character has not learned his lesson and is still doing the same stuff on different women. This results in some members from SAMCRO doing this all over again.

The Joel McHale character was never seen again.

Charlie Hunnam on ‘Sons of Anarchy’

Jax Teller is a character most folks won’t forget anytime soon. The character was a Shakespearean tragedy figure, which is part of the reason so many folks adored and empathized with his plight over the course of the program. He was born into a tough situation and raised in it. He tried to do the best that he could for SAMCRO over the long haul, but the club eventually won out over his fight to go against the tide.

What was that like for Hunnam? “It was a very deep experience,” he told People. He continued, “I lived with that character inside me for years, like, in a very real way. In a way that manifested in ways that I could never even [have] imagined.” It was tough for him to live in that Jax Teller life for almost a decade. Plying the role clearly impacted Hunnam a lot. He took the role seriously and valued the script and the character and became the character of Jax all the time.

He continued, “He’s dead now.” And added, “So there would be no ever bringing him back … When he died, he died.” It’s over for Hunnam. He gave that role everything he had for a very long time. It was an emotional journey, one that he is seemingly not interested in revisiting. Especially knowing how much it all took from him to do it in the first place.

You can watch Sons of Anarchy on FX.