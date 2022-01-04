ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Sons of Anarchy’: Here’s Who TV Host Joel McHale Played on the Show

By Chase Thomas
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1if9C2_0dcbz2pl00

Sons of Anarchy was one of the biggest shows of the 21st century on FX. It ran for seven magical seasons and each season built on the previous season in an exquisite fashion that drew folks back to the program year after year. Still today, so many folks are revisiting Charming and the crew from SAMCRO on Hulu. Because the show was on television for so long, that means that a lot of folks had to appear over the course of its run. One of those folks was legendary actor Joel McHale.

It was season five when McHale made his Sons of Anarchy debut. He wasn’t a good guy, though. No, his character was that of a con artist. It involved stealing all a woman’s valuables, including a car, after seducing them. Unfortunately for Warren, though, at one point he pulls this trick on the wrong woman, Gemma Teller. The gang eventually catches him, robs him, and gets the car back. However, we see later on that the lowlife character has not learned his lesson and is still doing the same stuff on different women. This results in some members from SAMCRO doing this all over again.

The Joel McHale character was never seen again.

Charlie Hunnam on ‘Sons of Anarchy’

Jax Teller is a character most folks won’t forget anytime soon. The character was a Shakespearean tragedy figure, which is part of the reason so many folks adored and empathized with his plight over the course of the program. He was born into a tough situation and raised in it. He tried to do the best that he could for SAMCRO over the long haul, but the club eventually won out over his fight to go against the tide.

What was that like for Hunnam? “It was a very deep experience,” he told People. He continued, “I lived with that character inside me for years, like, in a very real way. In a way that manifested in ways that I could never even [have] imagined.” It was tough for him to live in that Jax Teller life for almost a decade. Plying the role clearly impacted Hunnam a lot. He took the role seriously and valued the script and the character and became the character of Jax all the time.

He continued, “He’s dead now.” And added, “So there would be no ever bringing him back … When he died, he died.” It’s over for Hunnam. He gave that role everything he had for a very long time. It was an emotional journey, one that he is seemingly not interested in revisiting. Especially knowing how much it all took from him to do it in the first place.

You can watch Sons of Anarchy on FX.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’: One Star Almost Turned Down Role in the Series

Sons of Anarchy was an iconic show for FX for so many years. Part of that reason is that fans became so enamored by the world that Kurt Sutter, the showrunner, created, but also because folks loved spending time with the characters in Charming. Folks were swept up in the future of SAMCRO and where it would all lead. How would Jax Teller get out of this club and this town, if that’s even possible? These were all fair questions to wonder. Now, the show is gone, but new tidbits about the program still trickle out from time to time. For instance, did you know what Sons of Anarchy star almost turned down starring in the series?
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Just Got Amazing News From Netflix

Netflix is doubling down on Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. Sutter, who brought FX viewers the saga of Jax Teller, Opie Winston and the rest of the Sons, is getting a new original series on the streaming platform. The show is titled The Abandons and is set in the Old West. It's not clear how soon he will be able to work on The Abandons, since he is also working on Netflix's This Beast, his first movie as a director. Sutter also co-created the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans M.C. and served as co-showrunner on its first two seasons before he left FX.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Charlie Hunnam
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Sons Of Anarchy#Fx#Samcro#Hulu#Jax Teller
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
Popculture

FOX Cancels New Year's Eve Toast & Roast With Ken Jeong and Joel McHale

Fox canceled its New Year's Eve show as the omicron coronavirus variant surge continues in the U.S. The network planned to air its second New Year's Eve Toast & Roast, hosted by Card Sharks host Joel McHale and The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and broadcast from New York City. Imagine Dragons, Marron 5, Pink, Billy Idol and Trace Adkins were slated to perform.
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

13 New TV Shows to Watch in January 2022

Click here to read the full article. Streaming services are starting off the new year with a lengthy list of new and returning TV shows. January 2022 is seeing the return of two highly anticipated series, including the second season of HBO’s hit teen drama “Euphoria,” which brings back the cast of Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and others, and the first part of the final season of Netflix’s hit drama “Ozark,” which picks up from last season’s cliffhanger.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Photos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That'Street Style and Celebrity Photos...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Laura’s Top 10 TV Shows of 2021

Ah, the end of another year. Sparkly Christmas lights are out, NYE in Times Square is being put together as we speak, a new strain of COVID-19 is rapidly taking control of holiday plans everywhere. You know, the usual. TV has taken a hit in 2021, with some shows only...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Tell-Tale TV

Alicia’s Top 10 TV Shows of 2021

2021 witnessed the return of television in significant ways, with Marvel Studios taking a swing at limited series and new comedies stepping up to fill the void NBC’s sitcom slate left behind. From iconic superheroes like Kate Bishop debuting onscreen to comedies that combine petty scabbles and paranormal antics,...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Here’s Who’s Guest Starring in Season Three

Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star has almost arrived, and there is some serious star power in store!. While the series doesn’t return until January, Ronen Rubinstein shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming drama. The brief clip shows off two new guest stars in the upcoming season. Both actors share a common previous work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Julie Benz and Amy Acker will be joining the cast as guest stars! It is unclear what exactly their roles will be and if it is just one episode or several. Will they be included in the upcoming storyline for the premiere episode?
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Facts of Life' Live: Major Star Missing During Cast Reunion

The Facts of Life part of Tuesday night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience special featured three of the show's original actors, who made a special appearance after Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart, and others finished recreating the 1982 episode "Kids Can Be Cruel." One member of the cast original missing was Nancy McKeon, who played Jo, the part Kathryn Hahn played Tuesday. The Facts of Life segment also included unannounced appearances from Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

354K+
Followers
36K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy