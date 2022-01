Tony was excited about Christmas and his wife, Jayla Henry, a 26-year-old content creator, held out his gift. He slowly unwrapped the gift and found a pair of shoes. The words 'debt' and 'free' were written on either shoe. He looked confused and asked, "debt-free?" She held out her phone and made him listen to a recording. It was a conversation about her paying off his student loans at the bank. He was stunned and fighting back tears as emotions washed over him. She then told him, "Yeah. I want you walking around debt-free," referring to the shoes. The video of the same went viral on TikTok, garnering over 436k views and 71.6k likes.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO