OTRO Bar / Estúdio Mangava

Apartment Interiors, Detail, Decoration & Ornament. Text description provided by the architects. An apartment in the south of Moscow is located in a new house among the buildings of the mid-20th century. Initially, we were faced with the task of making an apartment for two very noisy and active children and a married couple who spend a lot of time outside Russia. It was important for them to give the main space with a long corner window to the maximally open living room, where everyone will spend a lot of time together, as well as cook and watch a movie on a large projection screen. Customers came to us realizing that over the years of work we have formed our own language, which includes elements of amateur architecture, the beauty of randomness, and works with inexpensive materials, which we love to find new applications and see new readings of their meanings.

