ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Report: Alabama is the state most obsessed with college football

By Aubree Bailey
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uj7T1_0dcby7DB00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — While the U.S in general is known for its enjoyment of football, Alabama holds the top spot when it comes to loving the game.

Senior Bowl Summit panel members announced

According to Google Trends data for 2021, Alabama is the state most interested in college football, boasting the highest popularity of the search term “college football.”

The state also ranks number one when it comes to the search terms “SEC football” and “college football national championship.”

With both Auburn and the Tide calling the state home, it’s no wonder residents like to keep tabs on the world of college football.

Auburn football player from Mobile prepares for NFL Draft

But Alabama is also the most popular state for just the simple search term “football,” indicating its enthusiasm for the sport overall.

Mississippi comes in second for the terms “college football” and “SEC football.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
College Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola hockey team welcomes future service dog

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Ice Flyers have welcomed a future service dog to the ice. The puppy, Ranger, is a future service dog through the national non-profit organization called Canine Companions. Canine Companions is an organization that helps provide service dogs to those with physical disabilities, according to a news release from the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Auburn Football#Sec Football#American Football#Wiat#Bowl Summit#Google Trends#Sec#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Young bottlenose dolphin washes up in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf World Marine Institute says a young bottlenose dolphin is being treated at a facility in Panama City Beach after being found in Fort Walton Beach. The young marine mammal weighing only 76 pounds was spotted by the public on Jan. 3. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida schools experiencing more COVID cases

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — COVID cases are on the rise in schools across Northwest Florida but not what was seen at peaks in the pandemic. On Tuesday, there were 50 students out in Santa Rosa County due to COVID-related absences. That number is up slightly from early December, but administrators expect more cases. “We certainly […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy