I used to teach cooking classes themed around cookbooks from popular San Francisco restaurants, and it was really fun to be able to make (and eat!) delicious dishes at home that you usually went out for. One of the first books I taught was Charles Phan’s The Slanted Door, a Vietnamese restaurant with a gorgeous location in the Ferry Building. My students made a variety of dishes from the book, but the one that still sticks with me to this day is a caramel chicken made with a two-ingredient sauce that’s as simple as it comes. The tender chicken simmered in the sticky sauce is a family favorite, perfuming the whole house with its enticing smell as it cooks.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO