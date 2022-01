BALTIMORE, MD—The new year kicked off with a few very happy Maryland Powerball players, including a winner who purchased a ticket in Baltimore City worth $2,000,008. There was no jackpot winner in the New Year’s Day drawing, and the Powerball jackpot for the January 3 drawing has rolled to an estimated $540 million annuity option ($384.3 million estimated cash option). … Continue reading "First Powerball drawing of 2022 produces $2 million winner in Baltimore City" The post First Powerball drawing of 2022 produces $2 million winner in Baltimore City appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO