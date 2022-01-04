Meteorologist Lacey Swope Makes Major Announcement

The News 9 family is getting a new member in 2022. News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope announced Tuesday that she is pregnant with her second child.

Lacey announced the news through a post on Facebook. Here is the full announcement.

New year and big news! I am so thankful to be sharing this with you all! Our family is growing. A little miracle baby is due in June 2022. Tyler, Brooklyn, and I are over the moon. Brooklyn can’t wait to be a big sister. The main thing she can’t wait for is having someone to “swing with her!”

The baby is due in June, Lacey said.