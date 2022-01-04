Blood Watch: All blood types at low or critically low levels as blood bank urges you to donate

The Community Blood Bank could use your help after the holidays as all blood types are currently at low or critically low levels.

The blood bank is offering a special promo this month- all donors in January will receive a long sleeve t-shirt for National Blood Donor Month.

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All donors are asked to wear a mask throughout the donation process. If you have received the COVID-19 vaccine or a booster, there is no deferral to donate as long as you are not experiencing any symptoms. If you are experiencing symptoms, you have to wait 14 days to donate.

Click here for a list of upcoming blood drives near you.

