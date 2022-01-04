ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Blood Watch: All blood types at low or critically low levels as blood bank urges you to donate

YourErie
YourErie
 1 day ago

The Community Blood Bank could use your help after the holidays as all blood types are currently at low or critically low levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUfq6_0dcbwTwa00

The blood bank is offering a special promo this month- all donors in January will receive a long sleeve t-shirt for National Blood Donor Month.

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All donors are asked to wear a mask throughout the donation process. If you have received the COVID-19 vaccine or a booster, there is no deferral to donate as long as you are not experiencing any symptoms. If you are experiencing symptoms, you have to wait 14 days to donate.

Click here for a list of upcoming blood drives near you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

One person dead following Tuesday evening accident in Waterford

Update: Police have released the identity of the victim in the Tuesday evening Waterford Twp. fatal accident. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 38-year-old Ryan Harding of Union City was traveling at a high rate of speed Tuesday evening just before 10 p.m. in a Chrysler Sebring when he failed to negotiate a curve on […]
UNION CITY, PA
Quick Country 96.5

URGENT: Mayo Clinic Blood Center in Rochester in Critical Need of Blood Donations

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is in urgent and immediate need for O+ and O- donations – lives depend on it. Our supply has reached critically low levels. The Mayo Clinic Blood Center issued a news release today asking for residents in the Rochester area, specifically those who have an O+ or O- blood type, to roll up their sleeves and donate as their supply has reached critically low levels.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Types#Weather#Blood Drives#The Community Blood Bank#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
erienewsnow.com

Donors Needed: Blood Supplies Reach Critical Low

Community Blood Bank is sending out an appeal to the community as the blood supply for the region plummets to dangerous levels. Hospital usages continues to trend upward as the number of people donating has been steadily low. “Blood and blood products are used to help treat everything from leukemia...
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Blood Donation Opportunity

COLUMBUS—Area residents can donate blood on from 1-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Steps to HOPE basement community room, located at 60 Ward Street, Columbus. Donate blood now to help patients avoid delays in care. As holiday celebrations continue, concern is rising for the nation’s blood supply,...
COLUMBUS, NC
wcti12.com

American Red Cross reports dangerously low blood supply

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The American Red Cross if facing dangerously low levels of blood supply. When you donate blood, you are giving the gift of life in a way that its essential because there's no other way for a person who needs life-saving blood transfusions to receive that transfusion," said Maya Franklin with the American Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
cbs2iowa.com

Holiday blood drive hopes to help 'dangerously low blood supply'

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The American Red Cross hosted a holiday blood drive in Cedar Rapids Wednesday hoping to restock what the organization is describing a "dangerously low blood supply." The Red Cross says busy holiday schedules typically causes a dip in blood donations this time of year but...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Intelligencer

Red Cross: Blood Donations Have Fallen to 10-Year Low

The American Red Cross is in serious need of blood donations this holiday season. Donations are at a 10-year low overall for the Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, according to Sharon Kesselring, executive director of the American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley. The problem is just as prevalent in the Red Cross’s Central Appalachian Region, which encompasses all of West Virginia’s 55 counties, as well as communities in Ohio, Virginia, Maryland and Kentucky.
WHEELING, WV
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire Blood Banks Crucially Low on Supply

Lifestream is the primary supplier of blood for hospitals across the Inland Empire. During their last shortage in September, Lifestream Presiden Dr. Rick Axlerod spoke to KVCR. "We're most in need of group-O blood, and that's because it's for universal donors. So whether you're O-positive or negative, that gives us...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
WSAV-TV

Red Cross urges blood donations as supply reaches historic low

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The American Red Cross, which provides about 40% of the nation’s blood, says its supply is at historically low levels. “If more donors don’t come out to give, hospitals may be forced to delay care to patients relying on blood transfusion,” said Mandy McWherter, with the Palmetto SC Region. “It’s almost unimaginable.”
SAVANNAH, GA
dailyjournal.net

Blood donations desperately needed

The nation’s blood supply has reached historically low levels — levels so low it could cause hospitals to delay patient care, donation centers say. The American Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the U.S. blood supply, needs blood donations — now. The decline in donations comes at a time of year when donations typically fall due to school breaks, holiday gatherings and winter weather, according to an American Red Cross news release.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KESQ News Channel 3

LifeStream blood bank raises alarm about critically low supplies

The leader of an Inland Empire blood bank said today rapidly dwindling supplies are putting surgeries at risk and creating other complications for medical facilities in the region, prompting a year-end appeal for people to make blood donations.    "We have less than a one-day supply of red blood cells available, and several of our The post LifeStream blood bank raises alarm about critically low supplies appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
osfhealthcare.org

Blood donation: A call to action

We have entered a dangerous time. Our national health care system is being pushed to its limits. We urgently need blood donations on a local and national level. Blood cannot be manufactured or replicated. Donations are the only way for us to maintain our supply. Stephanie Heubi, manager for Laboratory...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

US blood banks are facing a critical shortage

Blood banks in the US are struggling to maintain their emergency stocks, with this month's national supply dropping to the lowest in a decade. According to the American Red Cross, which supplies approximately 40 per cent of blood in the US, the shortage is due primarily to a lack of healthy donors. It is not unusual for blood donation to slow around the winter holiday season. Inclement weather, holiday trips and gatherings, breaks from school and seasonal illness all contribute to the shrink in the potential donor pool. However, according to Chris Hrouda, the president of biomedical services at...
HEALTH
YourErie

YourErie

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy