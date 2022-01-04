ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Young People Won’t Be Arrested for Carrying Weed in Parts of London

By Max Daly
Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Young people caught with small amounts of cannabis in parts of London will not be arrested or prosecuted under a pilot scheme backed by Mayor Sadiq Khan. People under 25 found in possession of small amounts of weed in the boroughs of Lewisham, Bexley and Greenwich will instead be given expert...

www.vice.com

Comments / 2

Related
Benzinga

Can You Smoke Weed In London? Mayor Plans To Decriminalize Cannabis Among Teens & Young Adults

Could the United Kingdom be next to join the cannabis legalization trend that is moving across Europe?. Although there are no confirmed or announced plans for the U.K. to take this road anytime soon, news from London signals possible changes along those lines. Namely, London's mayor Sadiq Khan has said he plans to stop prosecuting adolescents and young adults caught with marijuana, reported Metro.
POLITICS
BBC

Four people injured in London stabbings

Four people have been injured in separate double stabbing incidents in London. Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at Seven Kings railway station in east London at about 16:00 GMT. The incident led to the station being closed by Transport for London. About an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mixmag.net

Sadiq Khan plans to decriminalise Class B drug use for young people in London

Some Class B drug offences could be decriminalised in London under a new pilot scheme being considered by Mayor Sadiq Khan. According to The Telegraph, the London Mayor is planning to implement a new programme that would allow persons under the age of 25 who are discovered with Class B substances, such as cannabis, to be offered speeding course-style classes or therapy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Surge in e-scooter crashes in London

E-scooters were involved in 258 collisions in London in the first six months of 2021 compared with just nine during the whole of 2018, new figures show.The Metropolitan Police data obtained by Labour’s London Assembly policing and crime spokesman Unmesh Desai also revealed there were just 38 incidents in 2019, rising to 266 in 2020.Private e-scooters cannot legally be used in the UK except on private land but are a common sight on roads and pavements in urban areas.Owners who want to retrieve e-scooters seized by police in the capital must pay a £150 fee plus a £10 per day...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
arcamax.com

Fewer People Charged For Weed Possession In Ireland Due To New Warning Scheme

According to the College of Psychiatrists in Ireland, some 45,000 people between the ages of 15 and 34 meet the criteria for marijuana dependence. In 2021, fewer people in Ireland were charged or issued a summons for possessing drugs following the introduction of a new scheme that allows for cannabis possession to be treated with a warning, reported The Irish Times.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Harvey Parker: Police release CCTV images of missing 20-year-old man in London

Police have released CCTV images of a missing 20-year-old man at the nightclub in London where he was last seen.Harvey Parker left Heaven nightclub near Charing Cross railway station in Westminster at around 2.15am on Friday December 17.Further CCTV footage shows Mr Parker then entering Craven Street and walking south towards the Embankment, but he has not been seen since.Mr Parker, from Lambeth in south London, is 5ft 8ins tall and has a slight build.Detective Sergeant Dick Nation, from the Central South Safeguarding Unit, said: “We have not been able to contact Harvey, and his family have still heard nothing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Coroner apologises to Belly Mujinga’s family over inquest delays

A coroner has apologised to the family of railway station worker Belly Mujinga for the length of time it has taken for her inquest to be held.Andrew Walker, a north London coroner, made the remark at the end of another administrative hearing ahead of the inquest proper, a date for which has not yet been set.Mrs Mujinga, 47, died on April 5 2020 with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat at days earlier by a customer at London’s Victoria station.Mr Walker told the coroner’s court in High Barnet on Friday afternoon: “My deepest sympathies to the family,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 in 15 people in London likely has covid

LONDON — New figures from Britain’s official statistics body estimate that about 1 in 25 people in private households in England had covid-19 in the week before Christmas, as the highly transmissible omicron variant spread rapidly across the country. The figure was even higher in London, the British...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Drug Possession#Mayor Of London#London Boroughs#East London#The Daily Telegraph#World News
The Independent

Mexican actor gunned down at school while waiting for son

A Mexican actor was shot dead outside a sporting complex where she had gone to pick up her son earlier this week.Tania Mendoza, 42, was standing with other parents outside the sporting complex in Cuernavaca city to pick up her 11-year-old son on Tuesday when two armed men arrived on a motorbike.One of the men shot her multiple times before the two escaped, reported BBC News.Authorities have not yet made any arrests in the case though the police conducted searches after Mendoza’s killing. They have not ascertained a motive for the shooting either.Mendoza, who was also a singer, was kidnapped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman who racially abused pub doorman on Birmingham night out jailed

A woman who racially abused and assaulted a pub doorman has been jailed for 14 weeks. Sharna Walker, 25, was filmed spitting at and abusing Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch in Birmingham on 22 May. Walker, from Worcester, previously admitted racially aggravated common assault at Birmingham...
SOCIETY
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy