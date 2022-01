Aparna Kalyan, MD:We’re going to look at the next case now. Which is a good bridge from this point. Ben George, MD:It looks like a case of metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma [HCC]. This is a 60-year-old man who presented with abdominal pain and shortness of breath. On exam, the patient is obese, with a BMI [body mass index] of 31 but has no heart failure or diabetes. He has hypertension that’s controlled on an ACE inhibitor. He has no history of hepatitis C or B. He had a minor surgery 5 years ago. He’s married, and he works as a plumber with his own business. He has light alcohol—less than 3 drinks per week. He’s a former smoker, 25 pack-years, but he quit 3 years ago.

