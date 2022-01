MEMPHIS, Tenn — The founder of an Orange Mound non-profit serving the homeless is asking for help to keep her unofficial homeless shelter open for business. JUICE Orange Mound operates out of a former retail store in the 2300 block of Park Ave. During the day, the center helps coordinate services for the homeless. At night, up to 10 people can sleep there.

