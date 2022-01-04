ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
810 W Padonia Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a rare opportunity to purchase this once-in-a-lifetime property. The only adjectives to describe the possibilities that this 24 plus/minus acre property offers are unmatched and unbelievable. Two ranch-style homes ready for you to make your own. A four-bedroom, four full and one half bath Lodge style rancher with elevator,...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4003 Anthony Highway

Well maintained 3 bedroom bi-level across the street from #7 fairway at Penn National Founders Course.Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Hardwood floors in living room, bedrooms and dining area. Main level has all new windows and sliding glass door. 24 X 12 covered rear porch off dining area. Lower level has a family room with beautiful mountain stone fireplace and a rec room area with lots of space for the kids to play. Separate laundry room and half bath. Nice size storageroom. Fenced rear yard and huge concrete patio area. NEW ROOF.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12135 Mcdonalds Lane

Priced To Sell Fast! Desirable Split Level, Spacious Kitchen, New Custom Paint, New Flooring, Spacious Bedrooms, Updates in Bathrooms, In-Ground Pool, Deck, Storage Shed, Private 3.69 Acre Lot, Much More! Close to Schools, Shopping and Commuter Routes. This Will Not Last!. Listing courtesy of Anr Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS,...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7890 Trafalgar Place

Gorgeous colonial in sought-after Waterloo South. Three levels of sheer perfection with attention to detail at every turn. The main level features multiple living spaces with a light-filled family room, living/dining rooms, music room/library, sunroom/office, beautifully remodeled kitchen, mud room and laundry room. The upper level has an expansive master suite and beautiful spa-like bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, both of which have been remodeled. The lower level has numerous possibilities for separate living space with a large family room, bedroom, full bath and lots of storage. The lower level family room has a brick fireplace and doors leading to a patio overlooking the back yard which is perfect for outdoor living with woods across the back for privacy. The 3 car, side-load garage has built-ins for tool storage and room for a small workshop area. This exceptional home was featured in the 2018 July/August issue of Home and Design magazine! Located within walking distance of the WARF, just minutes to Old Town Warrenton, with high speed Xfinity internet, it has everything you could hope for in a home! PLEASE REMOVE SHOES WHEN TOURING THIS BEAUTFIFUL HOME.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3751 Timahoe Circle

Bright and Open Brick Front Townhome offering an open floor plan with 3 beds / 2 full baths. This home offers hardwood floors on the main level, updated kitchen to include newer cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The upper level offers 3 beds, cathedral ceilings and an updated full bath. The lower level is fully finished to include a full bath and a brick wood burning fireplace - offering another level to enjoy. The lower level also offers a full utility/laundry room with a laundry tub and plenty of room for storage. The back exterior provides a concrete patio for entertaining as well as a fenced yard and shed. This home is awaiting your arrival!!!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

34 Norman Allen Street

Charming 2-story home in the desired community of Holly Hall Terrace! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has been well maintained and is move-in ready! Main level offers ample space in the living and dining area. Natural gas runs the fireplace, hot water heater, stove, heat and dryer, which makes it very cost effective. Kitchen has a built-in microwave, gas cooking, refrigerator and dishwasher, with brand new laminate flooring. Upstairs has 3 nice size bedrooms and a full bath. Neutral colors throughout home. Access door from the kitchen or garage leads you out to a nice, open back yard that is perfect for entertaining. This one won't last long, call for your personal showing today. Welcome home!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1311 S Street NW

$10K Closing Credit to Buyer at Settlement! Full of historic details and updated with modern conveniences, this 4-story row home offers chic, yet comfortable city living.1311 S Street NW opens to the original staircase, soaring ceilings, and big beautiful windows dressed in custom shutters. Sunlight pours into the large formal living room that is centered by a recently restored fireplace. The living room flows wonderfully into the dining room and kitchen. Timeless cabinetry, abundant storage, quartz countertops, and high-end appliances fill the kitchen and island. Step out of the kitchen++-+G+G+G+Gs French doors to the back deck and yard. It++-+G+G+G+Gs the perfect spot to enjoy a Fall evening. Up one level is the expansive primary suite. Complete with a gracious sitting area, spacious closets, a large en-suite bath with corner soaking tub and separate shower, and a home office or reading nook. It++-+G+G+G+Gs is your oasis at home. A half-bath and conveniently located laundry are also just down the hall on this level.On the top level find two more graciously sized bedrooms, a full bath, and a second home office. Don++-+G+G+G+Gt need another bedroom, make one a family/theater room for late night gatherings over a great movie.The lower level offers the perfect au-pair or guest suite. A living room, bedroom, kitchen, full bath, multiple closets, and front and rear access make it super convenient. If you need a work-out room or yoga studio, this level is just perfect. A garage at the back of the property offers parking for one car and storage. It++-+G+G+G+Gs possible to park another car on the pad outside the garage door as well. Home to trendy restaurants, vibrant bars, and unique shopping, Logan Circle is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods to live in. Walk to a show at Studio Theater, sample draft beers at Garden District, take a culinary trip to Paris via Le Diplomate, find perfect home accessories at Mitchell+Gold or Miss Pixie++-+G+G+G+Gs, grab wine for dinner at Cork, find all of your grocery needs at Whole Foods & Trader Joe++-+G+G+G+Gs, and more. Close to many bus routes and both the Shaw and Mt Vernon Metro Stations; commuting is easy.Sellers reserve the right to take any offer at any time.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1322 Winston Avenue

Welcome home to this absolutely stunning Baltimore city interior row home! This home features a gorgeous traditional floor plan with modern updates throughout. As you walk through the quaint front yard and into the home you will be welcomed by gleaming hardwood floors that guide you throughout the home, and into the kitchen that features plenty of updates, including stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops ,and a backsplash that ties it all in. The kitchen has walkout on to the spacious back deck that is perfect for entertaining guests, or just relaxing. The upper level features hardwood floors, updated bathroom with beautiful ceramic design in the shower/tub surround, and 3bedrooms. The lower level is fully finished and can be used as an additional living area, and laundry. This home is priced to sell, and waiting for you to come make it your own! Schedule your showing today!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8618 Chelsea Bridge Way

This one won't last long- Renovated End of Group in "Wellington Valley" with 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths - New Roof- Fresh paint- New carpets on stairs-Open Living Room & Dining Room with sliding doors Out To The Spacious Deck with built in seating-and steps down to the spacious backyard and common area.- Remodeled Kitchen - updated lighting,, Stainless Appliances.- Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors throughout. Updated Master & Hall Baths - Fully finished Lower Level Room, Laundry, ...Easy To Show!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

303 Cranberry Court

Looking for a home in a Quiet age restricted Community with No yard maintenance for you to do - Check out this 2-bedroom 2 bath home located in Cross Creek Village. You'll enjoy cooking in your spacious Bright Sunny kitchen with plenty of room for table and chairs. The Open Floorplan has a Dining Area and Large Family Room with ceiling fans, gas fireplace and wood laminate flooring throughout. Enjoy your enclosed Summer Porch that opens up to a private fenced courtyard. The Primary Suite has a large walk in closet and Private bath. A Second Bedroom and hall bath make it easy for overnight guests. The garage with indoor entrance makes it easy to bring in the groceries on a rainy day. Schedule your own personal showing today!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10608 Manor Court

Plenty of room to grow in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 4 levels! Walk into a light and bright main level with wood floors in the living room and dining room. Living room includes large window and easily flows into the dining room with center chandelier. The eat in kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances including french door refrigerator with ice maker. Walk down to the family room with cozy brick fireplace and door to the yard. The basement is perfect for additional living space or recroom and includes new plush carpeting. All four bedrooms include closets and fresh hardwood floors. There is plenty of space for parking with the attached 1 car garage and attached 2 car carport and driveway. Easily entertain in the warmer months on your almost 1 acre property. Easy access shopping and dining.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2910 Wetherburn Court

Super cute and well maintained townhouse! HVAC (both inside and outside) and roof replaced in 2017! Remodeled, open kitchen with newer white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Stackable washer and dryer! Luxury vinyl plank flooring on entire main level! Crown and chair moldings! Sliding glass door to wooden deck, two attached secured storage closets, as well as a shed! Upstairs features owner's bedroom with fan, two additional good size bedrooms and a linen closet! Full bath with luxury vinyl plank flooring, large vanity and tiled tub surround! Fully fenced, both front and back!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

638 N Armistead Street

Stunning 3-level townhouse-style condo with over 2500 square feet of living space! PLUS your own private patio! MUCH larger than many townhouses in the area. Eat-in kitchen has been beautifully renovated to include top of the line granite with upgraded edging, solid wood 42+-+G+- cabinets featuring soft-close doors and pull-out drawers for easy access, stainless steel appliances including a double oven, ceiling fan, and a custom glass pocket door. Dining Room has been opened to the entry to enhance the spacious and bright space while wainscotting adds to the elegance. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. HUGE Living Room. This home is perfect for entertaining! Freshly painted throughout. Three large bedrooms all have ceiling fans and upgraded closet doors. Both bathrooms have also been tastefully renovated with neutral stone tile. The lower-level is a must see with a fully walk out basement! Large rec room with a wood burning fireplace and wet bar, bonus room next to a full bathroom that would be great for an office or overnight guests, large utility space with a kitchenette and tons of storage! Enclosed private patio surrounded by greenery is a peaceful oasis; great for enjoying your morning coffee, reading a book, or gathering with friends and family. The options are endless in this house! This location is a commuter+-+G+Gs dream! Just off 395, you+-+G+Gre minutes to Mark Center, Pentagon, Amazon HQ2, Downtown DC, Arlington, Shirlington, Old Town Alexandria, Fort Belvoir, and anywhere else you+-+G+Gd want to be! Don+-+G+Gt want to drive? That+-+G+Gs fine too! There+-+G+Gs a METRO bus stop at the front of the community! And when you+-+G+Gre not working, take advantage of being near bike and nature trails, and shopping and dining at places like Starbucks, Total Wine, Yamazato, Valentino+-+G+Gs Pizzeria, Five Below, Marshalls, Giant, and more! Includes one reserved parking spot, two passes for extended guest stays, AND plenty of visitor parking (in any unnumbered space). Unbelievable value for the space and location! Welcome HOME!
thexunewswire.com

5828 Ridge Ave

Renovated Apartment for Lease! - The monthly rent is $795 and there is a $65 utility fee that includes heat, water, sewage, parking, and trash. This property is cat and dog friendly: $50 monthly fee and $150 refundable deposit. -24 Hour Emergency Maintenance. -Onsite Parking. -Granite countertops. -Hardwood Flooring. -New...
thexunewswire.com

3216 Gobel Ave

Westside 2 bedroom available - Property Id: 811555. This 850 square foot multi family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. This home is located on Gobel Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Hardwood Floors, Onsite Laundry, Updated Kitchen and all available now!. ***Vouchers Welcome! ***. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3216-gobel-ave-cincinnati-oh/811555. Property Id...
News Argus

1917 Polo Rd

4 Bed 3.5 Bath home on Polo Road with old feel charm and modern touches - 4 Bed 3.5 Bath home on Polo Road with old feel charm and modern touches. Across the street from Speas Elementary school. Convenient to Reynolda Road, Silas Creek, Robinhood Road, shopping, restaurants and more! Kitchen comes with granite counter tops, all major appliances, gas stove and farm house kitchen sink. Inside off of the front door is a 1 bed 1 bath in-law suite with it's own washer and dryer and living space. Grand staircase, tall ceilings, additional sunroom, 2 car attached garage and mud room. Primary bedroom on upper level has washer and dyer in the spacious closet with built in organizers.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13487 Landons Lane

This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath cape cod is situated on 3.48 park-like acres, has a barn with electric and numerous outbuildings to create your own small farmette. The over-sized cape cod is complete with a main level primary suite, 2 upper level bedrooms, a chefs kitchen w/ SS appliances, formal dining room, a wonderful great room with a fireplace, main level laundry room, sun room off the deck, and an expansive covered front porch and wrap-around deck. Hardwood and LVP throughout the main level. **This home also features an oversized addition just off the great room with multiple entrances and 2 closets creating another bedroom, plus plumbing for its own full bathroom, the pad is poured, you design and build to suit! Create another primary master suite or guest suite...Septic pump was replaced during purchaser inspection. **Enjoy the extensive landscape and hardscape throughout as you stroll the gardens and various patios. Multiple outbuildings include a large 5 stall barn with storage and electricity, potting shed for the gardener, and detached garage with an attached workshop. Only 4 houses located on the small cul-de-sac. No HOA or Covenants! Property backs to a small creek. Only 2.5 miles to route 29. Professional Photos Coming Soon.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5800 Nicholson Lane , 1-1002

Open House Sat, 1/8, Sun 1/9, 12:00-4:00 pm! 10th floor south west corner 3BR/2BA w/ tandem parking space, parks 2 cars on main level garage! You will love the southwest sunlight & sunsets; unit is located on the Executive Blvd side of the bldg, so quiet, peaceful tranquil views! Inviting entry foyer w/ marble flooring & hall closet, large renovated kitchen w/ brand new stainless steel appliances to include a built-in microwave; granite countertops & new flooring, nice sized laundry room off kitchen w/ updated washer, brand new dryer & ample convenient shelving; spacious living room/dining room combination w/ built-ins & fireplace; walk down the hallway w/ more built-ins to 3BRS/2BAS; the private master BR has 2 exposures & walk-in closet; master BA has separate shower & Jacuzzi; other BRs are good sized, one w/ built-ins, both with w/ a large south facing window; such value w/ 1630 square feet! There is an HVAC closet & an extra storage closet on the large balcony, There is an additional storage locker in the bldg assigned to this unit that is a larger than most other storage units; bldg has fabulous sundeck w/ grills & seating areas, fitness room, sauna, pool & tennis courts, guest parking, 24 hr lobby desk, & gated entrance. It's hard to find an updated upper floor SW corner 3BR/ 2BA, 2 car parking, balcony, FP, in-unit laundry rm, built-ins, in a great bldg in North Bethesda, near all the shops, walking distance to Whole Foods & METRO, so don't miss!
thexunewswire.com

316 Herbert Avenue,

316 Herbert Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Lockland) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand new home? We can make your dreams come true!! We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in. Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Lockland schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

448 Maple Lane NW

This is the home you are looking for! Move in ready with 3 levels of living space, and easy access to Ritchie Highway, Route 100, I-97, BWMC & AACC.Main floor features living and dining areas with new flooring, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and built-in microwave. There is a raised hearth brick fireplace for those cold winter months. New recessed lights in living room. Sliding door off main floor dining area leads to a deck for summer BBQs and outdoor entertaining. Half bath completes main level. Second floor has three bedrooms and a full bath. Finished basement with a Family room, recessed lighting, and 2 custom corner niches, a bedroom/den, a laundry area with a wash Tub, and Washer and Dryer about 2 years old. Sump pump and a Separate entrance. Freshly painted throughout. Property extends beyond the fully fenced-in backyard. Space for parking 3 cars.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10386 Sugarberry Street

THIS HOME IS BEAUTIFUL!!! Step inside this well-maintained 3-level home that has all the bells and whistles! This home has something for everyone - enjoy quick meals at the extended island in the kitchen or family dinners in the Dining Room. Watch a movie by the fireplace in the Family Room or enjoy a good book in the Morning Room. Welcome your friends to the Ultimate Entertainment Area downstairs which is perfect for game night, movie night, just catching up or working. Most systems have been recently updated and are new. Entertain all summer long from your own private oasis in the back yard! ...featuring a custom patio with a screened-in gazebo, stay cool under the pergola over the grilling area, catch the rhythm of a slow swing in the 3-seat swing, feel like you're in the park with the beautiful landscaping, water fountains and much more!! This home is centrally located and close to shopping, entertaining, restaurants and minutes away from the National Harbor, Washington DC and several military bases. This is a gem you don't want to miss!
