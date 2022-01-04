ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8184 Mid Haven Road

Cover picture for the articleThis end of group townhouse in the desired Gray Haven neighborhood is waiting for you, This brand new renovation boasts new flooring throughout the house, with LED and recessed lighting, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, and new bathroom with a modern shower panel system....

3419 Kenyon Avenue

OPPORTUNITY to own a 2 bedroom 1 bath BRICK front townhome in Belair/Edison with a rarely found garage in the neighborhood * Being sold As Is. Listing courtesy of Exp Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
2910 Wetherburn Court

Super cute and well maintained townhouse! HVAC (both inside and outside) and roof replaced in 2017! Remodeled, open kitchen with newer white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Stackable washer and dryer! Luxury vinyl plank flooring on entire main level! Crown and chair moldings! Sliding glass door to wooden deck, two attached secured storage closets, as well as a shed! Upstairs features owner's bedroom with fan, two additional good size bedrooms and a linen closet! Full bath with luxury vinyl plank flooring, large vanity and tiled tub surround! Fully fenced, both front and back!
68 Audie Lane

Always wanted a cabin in the woods? This home is perfect for you. From the large cozy fireplace to the huge back porch this home is where you can put your feet up and get away from it all. Enjoy all the beautiful scenery and privacy this home has to offer only a few minutes from Northern Virginia. Take advantage of the community lake, nearby public river access, and hiking trails. All on a large corner lot with endless possibilities.
12135 Mcdonalds Lane

Priced To Sell Fast! Desirable Split Level, Spacious Kitchen, New Custom Paint, New Flooring, Spacious Bedrooms, Updates in Bathrooms, In-Ground Pool, Deck, Storage Shed, Private 3.69 Acre Lot, Much More! Close to Schools, Shopping and Commuter Routes. This Will Not Last!. Listing courtesy of Anr Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS,...
8618 Chelsea Bridge Way

This one won't last long- Renovated End of Group in "Wellington Valley" with 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths - New Roof- Fresh paint- New carpets on stairs-Open Living Room & Dining Room with sliding doors Out To The Spacious Deck with built in seating-and steps down to the spacious backyard and common area.- Remodeled Kitchen - updated lighting,, Stainless Appliances.- Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors throughout. Updated Master & Hall Baths - Fully finished Lower Level Room, Laundry, ...Easy To Show!
7890 Trafalgar Place

Gorgeous colonial in sought-after Waterloo South. Three levels of sheer perfection with attention to detail at every turn. The main level features multiple living spaces with a light-filled family room, living/dining rooms, music room/library, sunroom/office, beautifully remodeled kitchen, mud room and laundry room. The upper level has an expansive master suite and beautiful spa-like bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, both of which have been remodeled. The lower level has numerous possibilities for separate living space with a large family room, bedroom, full bath and lots of storage. The lower level family room has a brick fireplace and doors leading to a patio overlooking the back yard which is perfect for outdoor living with woods across the back for privacy. The 3 car, side-load garage has built-ins for tool storage and room for a small workshop area. This exceptional home was featured in the 2018 July/August issue of Home and Design magazine! Located within walking distance of the WARF, just minutes to Old Town Warrenton, with high speed Xfinity internet, it has everything you could hope for in a home! PLEASE REMOVE SHOES WHEN TOURING THIS BEAUTFIFUL HOME.
34 Norman Allen Street

Charming 2-story home in the desired community of Holly Hall Terrace! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has been well maintained and is move-in ready! Main level offers ample space in the living and dining area. Natural gas runs the fireplace, hot water heater, stove, heat and dryer, which makes it very cost effective. Kitchen has a built-in microwave, gas cooking, refrigerator and dishwasher, with brand new laminate flooring. Upstairs has 3 nice size bedrooms and a full bath. Neutral colors throughout home. Access door from the kitchen or garage leads you out to a nice, open back yard that is perfect for entertaining. This one won't last long, call for your personal showing today. Welcome home!
4003 Anthony Highway

Well maintained 3 bedroom bi-level across the street from #7 fairway at Penn National Founders Course.Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Hardwood floors in living room, bedrooms and dining area. Main level has all new windows and sliding glass door. 24 X 12 covered rear porch off dining area. Lower level has a family room with beautiful mountain stone fireplace and a rec room area with lots of space for the kids to play. Separate laundry room and half bath. Nice size storageroom. Fenced rear yard and huge concrete patio area. NEW ROOF.
1116 Cedarcliff Drive

Priced To Sell Fast! Desirable 2 Level Brick Front Rambler with Finished Basement, Spacious Updated Kitchen with QUARTZ Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, New Custom Paint, Updates in Bathrooms, Enclosed Sunroom, Much More!! Close to Schools, Shopping and Commuter Routes. This Will Not Last!. Listing courtesy of Anr Realty,...
321 15TH # Street NE

Welcome to 321 15th Street NE, a stunning new Contemporary Renovation 5-bed, 4.5-bath townhouse + 4 car parking and abundant outdoor space with a rear and front walk-out deck that's as stylish as it is inviting. This comprehensive home can be lived in like one or two units (includes pending CofO) and is all above grade, giving the owner ultimate flexibility. The first floor can be used as a 2Br home office or separate area for your home office, or a long-term rental unit based on whatever suits your lifestyle, with an estimated monthly rental income of $2,500+! And, this offering is inbounds for Maury Elementary! An extraordinary 22 wide home brimming with curb appeal, the picturesque facade 4 welcomes you inside, where soaring ceilings, stunning finished-in-place hardwood floors, and abundant natural light combine to make you feel right at home. The home's flexible floor plan provides the perfect space for all of your day-to-day activities whether you're cozying up with family or entertaining friends. Everywhere you turn, contemporary touches abound and storage to designer light fixtures and tailor-made trim. The home includes not one but two Gourmet kitchens, each equipped with Shaker cabinetry, Quartz counters, Stainless steel appliances, and functional design. Spacious and sunlit, all of the home's bedrooms are configured with your relaxation in mind, including the expansive Primary Suite that has its own walk-in closet, roomy storage closets, and a spa-like ensuite primary bath. And last but not least, at a time when the demand for outdoor space continues to reach new heights, this home exceeds expectations with its sweeping outside deck! With abundant off-street parking for 4 vehicles available, the rear yard can also be used as additional entertaining space and/or garden. Nestled in Capitol Hill, this home places residents at the center of a sought-after location that's hard to beat. Stroll the scenic streets at your doorstep, hunt for farm-fresh produce from Eastern Market, sample the eclectic culinary scene of the neighboring H Street Corridor, and run everyday errands with ease. A home where convenience meets contemporary charm like never before, 321 15th Street NE is the answer to all your home buying aspirations. Stop by to see it for yourself before the sun sets on this rare opportunity! Please follow Safe CDC requirements for Covid-19.
303 Cranberry Court

Looking for a home in a Quiet age restricted Community with No yard maintenance for you to do - Check out this 2-bedroom 2 bath home located in Cross Creek Village. You'll enjoy cooking in your spacious Bright Sunny kitchen with plenty of room for table and chairs. The Open Floorplan has a Dining Area and Large Family Room with ceiling fans, gas fireplace and wood laminate flooring throughout. Enjoy your enclosed Summer Porch that opens up to a private fenced courtyard. The Primary Suite has a large walk in closet and Private bath. A Second Bedroom and hall bath make it easy for overnight guests. The garage with indoor entrance makes it easy to bring in the groceries on a rainy day. Schedule your own personal showing today!
2240 Riding Crop Way

Beautiful and Updated!! Updates in 2021 : New HVAC both interior and exterior, Fresh Painting, New Granite kitchen counter top, New Dishwasher & clothes washer, New Carpet at basement, & Updates in bathrooms. Replacement of Windows and Doors (2017). Roof replacement (2014). Freshly painted deck off kitchen. Updated kitchen and beautiful ceramic tile floor. Gleaming hardwood floor in living room and laminate floors on upper level bedrooms and stairs. Flat & Fenced backyard. Great location with easy access to I-695, 95, & 70. Close to US Social Security Office & several hospitals. Please park at 2 assigned parking lots with #2240 in front of the house. Facial masks are required when you enter the house and please remove shoes or wear shoe booties provided. Only 2 adult decision makers and your agent are allowed for viewing.
10608 Manor Court

Plenty of room to grow in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 4 levels! Walk into a light and bright main level with wood floors in the living room and dining room. Living room includes large window and easily flows into the dining room with center chandelier. The eat in kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances including french door refrigerator with ice maker. Walk down to the family room with cozy brick fireplace and door to the yard. The basement is perfect for additional living space or recroom and includes new plush carpeting. All four bedrooms include closets and fresh hardwood floors. There is plenty of space for parking with the attached 1 car garage and attached 2 car carport and driveway. Easily entertain in the warmer months on your almost 1 acre property. Easy access shopping and dining.
1921 E. Virginia Ave.

Fully Remodeled One Bedroom, One Bath Bungalow with Washer/Dryer and Enclosed Backyard - Virginia Apartments is a boutique community that offers spacious one (1) bedroom bungalow style cottages. The unit is fully renovated and features a private yard, washer and dryer included in unit, assigned parking as well as off-street parking for guests. Located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.
14900 Ashford Court

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath house has been well taken care of. It has a gorgeous fully finished basement that was updated and it has a new roof installed in the Summer of 2020 The upper level has a huge bedroom and two other bedrooms. The main floor is very well decorated and is quite spacious. There is a deck outside and a very cute fenced in yard. There is Towne Centre nearby with a multitude of stores and restaurants as well as many other shopping centers and restaurants. Bus stop is 2 blocks away and the MARC Train nearby. COVID PROTOCOL: Masks must be worn, shoes, taken off and use hand sanitizer. Agent and 2 clients will be allowed. Viewings will be By Appointment Only. Hurry, this won't last!!
6110-6132 West Lisbon Avenue

Lisbon Apartments - Lisbon Apartments is located in Milwaukee’s vibrant Endris Park Neighborhood. Enderis Park is known as a true oasis in the city where you’ll find friendly residents enjoying the farmer’s market, walking their dogs, biking, or taking in a show at concerts at the green. The property is also 5 blocks north of the bustling shops and restaurants of East Tosa.
5828 Ridge Ave

Renovated Apartment for Lease! - The monthly rent is $795 and there is a $65 utility fee that includes heat, water, sewage, parking, and trash. This property is cat and dog friendly: $50 monthly fee and $150 refundable deposit. -24 Hour Emergency Maintenance. -Onsite Parking. -Granite countertops. -Hardwood Flooring. -New...
3216 Gobel Ave

Westside 2 bedroom available - Property Id: 811555. This 850 square foot multi family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. This home is located on Gobel Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Hardwood Floors, Onsite Laundry, Updated Kitchen and all available now!. ***Vouchers Welcome! ***. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3216-gobel-ave-cincinnati-oh/811555. Property Id...
420 D St SE

Beautiful Capitol Hill Townhouse - 4 Bedrooms/4 Bathrooms - 2 blocks to Eastern Market Metro - Welcome to Ebenezer Flats a Luxury Historic Capitol Hill Corner Unit Row House - Fully renovated bright and modern 2 unit townhouse. Unit B has 4 bedrooms, each with it's own bathroom. HUGE kitchen, dining and living space. 1 bedroom on main floor, three bedrooms lower level. FAB LOCATION! Two blocks to Eastern Market Metro (Blue, Orange, Silver line) .8 mile to the Capitol. Easy access to all the great surrounding restaurants, nightlife, 395/295.
