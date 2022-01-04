ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3558 Turnberry Drive

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWell maintained home in Scot-Greene Estates. This home offers you over 1,500 sq.ft of living space, nice corner lot, hardwood floors, full basement, and a 2 car garage. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Realty...

2910 Wetherburn Court

Super cute and well maintained townhouse! HVAC (both inside and outside) and roof replaced in 2017! Remodeled, open kitchen with newer white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Stackable washer and dryer! Luxury vinyl plank flooring on entire main level! Crown and chair moldings! Sliding glass door to wooden deck, two attached secured storage closets, as well as a shed! Upstairs features owner's bedroom with fan, two additional good size bedrooms and a linen closet! Full bath with luxury vinyl plank flooring, large vanity and tiled tub surround! Fully fenced, both front and back!
68 Audie Lane

Always wanted a cabin in the woods? This home is perfect for you. From the large cozy fireplace to the huge back porch this home is where you can put your feet up and get away from it all. Enjoy all the beautiful scenery and privacy this home has to offer only a few minutes from Northern Virginia. Take advantage of the community lake, nearby public river access, and hiking trails. All on a large corner lot with endless possibilities.
3419 Kenyon Avenue

OPPORTUNITY to own a 2 bedroom 1 bath BRICK front townhome in Belair/Edison with a rarely found garage in the neighborhood * Being sold As Is. Listing courtesy of Exp Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
4003 Anthony Highway

Well maintained 3 bedroom bi-level across the street from #7 fairway at Penn National Founders Course.Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Hardwood floors in living room, bedrooms and dining area. Main level has all new windows and sliding glass door. 24 X 12 covered rear porch off dining area. Lower level has a family room with beautiful mountain stone fireplace and a rec room area with lots of space for the kids to play. Separate laundry room and half bath. Nice size storageroom. Fenced rear yard and huge concrete patio area. NEW ROOF.
1116 Cedarcliff Drive

Priced To Sell Fast! Desirable 2 Level Brick Front Rambler with Finished Basement, Spacious Updated Kitchen with QUARTZ Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, New Custom Paint, Updates in Bathrooms, Enclosed Sunroom, Much More!! Close to Schools, Shopping and Commuter Routes. This Will Not Last!. Listing courtesy of Anr Realty,...
00 Seminole Trl

Beautiful parcel off of Rt 29 Seminole Trail just north of McDonalds. 7.8 acres. Right-of-Way is located to the right of the County Office Building. Property Backs up to Rt 29. Listing courtesy of Nest Realty Group. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
12135 Mcdonalds Lane

Priced To Sell Fast! Desirable Split Level, Spacious Kitchen, New Custom Paint, New Flooring, Spacious Bedrooms, Updates in Bathrooms, In-Ground Pool, Deck, Storage Shed, Private 3.69 Acre Lot, Much More! Close to Schools, Shopping and Commuter Routes. This Will Not Last!. Listing courtesy of Anr Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS,...
10608 Manor Court

Plenty of room to grow in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 4 levels! Walk into a light and bright main level with wood floors in the living room and dining room. Living room includes large window and easily flows into the dining room with center chandelier. The eat in kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances including french door refrigerator with ice maker. Walk down to the family room with cozy brick fireplace and door to the yard. The basement is perfect for additional living space or recroom and includes new plush carpeting. All four bedrooms include closets and fresh hardwood floors. There is plenty of space for parking with the attached 1 car garage and attached 2 car carport and driveway. Easily entertain in the warmer months on your almost 1 acre property. Easy access shopping and dining.
303 Cranberry Court

Looking for a home in a Quiet age restricted Community with No yard maintenance for you to do - Check out this 2-bedroom 2 bath home located in Cross Creek Village. You'll enjoy cooking in your spacious Bright Sunny kitchen with plenty of room for table and chairs. The Open Floorplan has a Dining Area and Large Family Room with ceiling fans, gas fireplace and wood laminate flooring throughout. Enjoy your enclosed Summer Porch that opens up to a private fenced courtyard. The Primary Suite has a large walk in closet and Private bath. A Second Bedroom and hall bath make it easy for overnight guests. The garage with indoor entrance makes it easy to bring in the groceries on a rainy day. Schedule your own personal showing today!
7890 Trafalgar Place

Gorgeous colonial in sought-after Waterloo South. Three levels of sheer perfection with attention to detail at every turn. The main level features multiple living spaces with a light-filled family room, living/dining rooms, music room/library, sunroom/office, beautifully remodeled kitchen, mud room and laundry room. The upper level has an expansive master suite and beautiful spa-like bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, both of which have been remodeled. The lower level has numerous possibilities for separate living space with a large family room, bedroom, full bath and lots of storage. The lower level family room has a brick fireplace and doors leading to a patio overlooking the back yard which is perfect for outdoor living with woods across the back for privacy. The 3 car, side-load garage has built-ins for tool storage and room for a small workshop area. This exceptional home was featured in the 2018 July/August issue of Home and Design magazine! Located within walking distance of the WARF, just minutes to Old Town Warrenton, with high speed Xfinity internet, it has everything you could hope for in a home! PLEASE REMOVE SHOES WHEN TOURING THIS BEAUTFIFUL HOME.
321 15TH # Street NE

Welcome to 321 15th Street NE, a stunning new Contemporary Renovation 5-bed, 4.5-bath townhouse + 4 car parking and abundant outdoor space with a rear and front walk-out deck that's as stylish as it is inviting. This comprehensive home can be lived in like one or two units (includes pending CofO) and is all above grade, giving the owner ultimate flexibility. The first floor can be used as a 2Br home office or separate area for your home office, or a long-term rental unit based on whatever suits your lifestyle, with an estimated monthly rental income of $2,500+! And, this offering is inbounds for Maury Elementary! An extraordinary 22 wide home brimming with curb appeal, the picturesque facade 4 welcomes you inside, where soaring ceilings, stunning finished-in-place hardwood floors, and abundant natural light combine to make you feel right at home. The home's flexible floor plan provides the perfect space for all of your day-to-day activities whether you're cozying up with family or entertaining friends. Everywhere you turn, contemporary touches abound and storage to designer light fixtures and tailor-made trim. The home includes not one but two Gourmet kitchens, each equipped with Shaker cabinetry, Quartz counters, Stainless steel appliances, and functional design. Spacious and sunlit, all of the home's bedrooms are configured with your relaxation in mind, including the expansive Primary Suite that has its own walk-in closet, roomy storage closets, and a spa-like ensuite primary bath. And last but not least, at a time when the demand for outdoor space continues to reach new heights, this home exceeds expectations with its sweeping outside deck! With abundant off-street parking for 4 vehicles available, the rear yard can also be used as additional entertaining space and/or garden. Nestled in Capitol Hill, this home places residents at the center of a sought-after location that's hard to beat. Stroll the scenic streets at your doorstep, hunt for farm-fresh produce from Eastern Market, sample the eclectic culinary scene of the neighboring H Street Corridor, and run everyday errands with ease. A home where convenience meets contemporary charm like never before, 321 15th Street NE is the answer to all your home buying aspirations. Stop by to see it for yourself before the sun sets on this rare opportunity! Please follow Safe CDC requirements for Covid-19.
14900 Ashford Court

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath house has been well taken care of. It has a gorgeous fully finished basement that was updated and it has a new roof installed in the Summer of 2020 The upper level has a huge bedroom and two other bedrooms. The main floor is very well decorated and is quite spacious. There is a deck outside and a very cute fenced in yard. There is Towne Centre nearby with a multitude of stores and restaurants as well as many other shopping centers and restaurants. Bus stop is 2 blocks away and the MARC Train nearby. COVID PROTOCOL: Masks must be worn, shoes, taken off and use hand sanitizer. Agent and 2 clients will be allowed. Viewings will be By Appointment Only. Hurry, this won't last!!
1322 Winston Avenue

Welcome home to this absolutely stunning Baltimore city interior row home! This home features a gorgeous traditional floor plan with modern updates throughout. As you walk through the quaint front yard and into the home you will be welcomed by gleaming hardwood floors that guide you throughout the home, and into the kitchen that features plenty of updates, including stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops ,and a backsplash that ties it all in. The kitchen has walkout on to the spacious back deck that is perfect for entertaining guests, or just relaxing. The upper level features hardwood floors, updated bathroom with beautiful ceramic design in the shower/tub surround, and 3bedrooms. The lower level is fully finished and can be used as an additional living area, and laundry. This home is priced to sell, and waiting for you to come make it your own! Schedule your showing today!
638 N Armistead Street

Stunning 3-level townhouse-style condo with over 2500 square feet of living space! PLUS your own private patio! MUCH larger than many townhouses in the area. Eat-in kitchen has been beautifully renovated to include top of the line granite with upgraded edging, solid wood 42+-+G+- cabinets featuring soft-close doors and pull-out drawers for easy access, stainless steel appliances including a double oven, ceiling fan, and a custom glass pocket door. Dining Room has been opened to the entry to enhance the spacious and bright space while wainscotting adds to the elegance. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. HUGE Living Room. This home is perfect for entertaining! Freshly painted throughout. Three large bedrooms all have ceiling fans and upgraded closet doors. Both bathrooms have also been tastefully renovated with neutral stone tile. The lower-level is a must see with a fully walk out basement! Large rec room with a wood burning fireplace and wet bar, bonus room next to a full bathroom that would be great for an office or overnight guests, large utility space with a kitchenette and tons of storage! Enclosed private patio surrounded by greenery is a peaceful oasis; great for enjoying your morning coffee, reading a book, or gathering with friends and family. The options are endless in this house! This location is a commuter+-+G+Gs dream! Just off 395, you+-+G+Gre minutes to Mark Center, Pentagon, Amazon HQ2, Downtown DC, Arlington, Shirlington, Old Town Alexandria, Fort Belvoir, and anywhere else you+-+G+Gd want to be! Don+-+G+Gt want to drive? That+-+G+Gs fine too! There+-+G+Gs a METRO bus stop at the front of the community! And when you+-+G+Gre not working, take advantage of being near bike and nature trails, and shopping and dining at places like Starbucks, Total Wine, Yamazato, Valentino+-+G+Gs Pizzeria, Five Below, Marshalls, Giant, and more! Includes one reserved parking spot, two passes for extended guest stays, AND plenty of visitor parking (in any unnumbered space). Unbelievable value for the space and location! Welcome HOME!
2700 West Sahuaro Drive

Cozy Studio With A Den - Beautiful gated community with great amenities. We offer 3 sparkling swimming pools, 24 Fitness Center, 24 hour laundry facilities, a doggy park for our pet lovers, and much more. For additional information contact our leasing office, (602) 866-8622.*Prices are subject to change. Additional charges will apply.
1917 Polo Rd

4 Bed 3.5 Bath home on Polo Road with old feel charm and modern touches - 4 Bed 3.5 Bath home on Polo Road with old feel charm and modern touches. Across the street from Speas Elementary school. Convenient to Reynolda Road, Silas Creek, Robinhood Road, shopping, restaurants and more! Kitchen comes with granite counter tops, all major appliances, gas stove and farm house kitchen sink. Inside off of the front door is a 1 bed 1 bath in-law suite with it's own washer and dryer and living space. Grand staircase, tall ceilings, additional sunroom, 2 car attached garage and mud room. Primary bedroom on upper level has washer and dyer in the spacious closet with built in organizers.
501 Hammond Street

Handyman Special. This home could be rehabbed and brought back to its original shine There is also a second floor walk up, that would make a lovely bedroom suite. Listing courtesy of Taylor Properties. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
5102 Hillburn Avenue

New Year! New Home! This Move-in Ready, 3 bedroom, semi-detached brick home could be your New Address! As you enter the spacious living room you are greeted with gleaming hardwood floors, a separate dining room and updated kitchen with cabinets galore! Possible 4th bedroom or office in basement along with huge cedar closet. Laundry room in basement with washer and dryer. Covered front and back porches. Fenced backyard with plenty of space for those summer cookouts. New Roof 2018!
7735 Donnybrook Court , #106

A beautiful one bedroom, one bath condo, located inside Beltway with easy access to major highways. Some of the highlights of this charming condo include, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new microwave, new oven, and a spacious, private balcony overlooking the neighborhood. Floor to ceiling windows allow abundance of natural light into your family room and kitchen. Take advantage of amenities, which include a pool, playground and a common laundry room in the building. Condo fee includes trash, gas, water and sewer.
18389 Dry Run Road W

5+/- acre farmette near Dry Run. Spacious 2 story house with open floor plan. Outbuildings include barn and commercial style shop with dock. Buildings do not have electric service but electric is available at corner of property. Property has well with air powered pump and on site septic. Nice rural setting.
