MLS

7749 Notley Road

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME! COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN 2018, THIS FRESHLY PAINTED AGAIN AND NEWLY CARPETED IN NEUTRAL GRAYS. HOME IS READY FOR YOUR DECORATING TOUCHES. THREE BEDROOMS, AND ONE FULL BATHROOM, HOME IS BEING RESOLD DUE TO TRANSFER. AMAZINGLY RENOVATED...

2910 Wetherburn Court

Super cute and well maintained townhouse! HVAC (both inside and outside) and roof replaced in 2017! Remodeled, open kitchen with newer white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Stackable washer and dryer! Luxury vinyl plank flooring on entire main level! Crown and chair moldings! Sliding glass door to wooden deck, two attached secured storage closets, as well as a shed! Upstairs features owner's bedroom with fan, two additional good size bedrooms and a linen closet! Full bath with luxury vinyl plank flooring, large vanity and tiled tub surround! Fully fenced, both front and back!
3419 Kenyon Avenue

OPPORTUNITY to own a 2 bedroom 1 bath BRICK front townhome in Belair/Edison with a rarely found garage in the neighborhood * Being sold As Is. Listing courtesy of Exp Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
14900 Ashford Court

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath house has been well taken care of. It has a gorgeous fully finished basement that was updated and it has a new roof installed in the Summer of 2020 The upper level has a huge bedroom and two other bedrooms. The main floor is very well decorated and is quite spacious. There is a deck outside and a very cute fenced in yard. There is Towne Centre nearby with a multitude of stores and restaurants as well as many other shopping centers and restaurants. Bus stop is 2 blocks away and the MARC Train nearby. COVID PROTOCOL: Masks must be worn, shoes, taken off and use hand sanitizer. Agent and 2 clients will be allowed. Viewings will be By Appointment Only. Hurry, this won't last!!
REAL ESTATE
68 Audie Lane

Always wanted a cabin in the woods? This home is perfect for you. From the large cozy fireplace to the huge back porch this home is where you can put your feet up and get away from it all. Enjoy all the beautiful scenery and privacy this home has to offer only a few minutes from Northern Virginia. Take advantage of the community lake, nearby public river access, and hiking trails. All on a large corner lot with endless possibilities.
10608 Manor Court

Plenty of room to grow in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 4 levels! Walk into a light and bright main level with wood floors in the living room and dining room. Living room includes large window and easily flows into the dining room with center chandelier. The eat in kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances including french door refrigerator with ice maker. Walk down to the family room with cozy brick fireplace and door to the yard. The basement is perfect for additional living space or recroom and includes new plush carpeting. All four bedrooms include closets and fresh hardwood floors. There is plenty of space for parking with the attached 1 car garage and attached 2 car carport and driveway. Easily entertain in the warmer months on your almost 1 acre property. Easy access shopping and dining.
REAL ESTATE
6110-6132 West Lisbon Avenue

Lisbon Apartments - Lisbon Apartments is located in Milwaukee’s vibrant Endris Park Neighborhood. Enderis Park is known as a true oasis in the city where you’ll find friendly residents enjoying the farmer’s market, walking their dogs, biking, or taking in a show at concerts at the green. The property is also 5 blocks north of the bustling shops and restaurants of East Tosa.
MILWAUKEE, WI
3751 Timahoe Circle

Bright and Open Brick Front Townhome offering an open floor plan with 3 beds / 2 full baths. This home offers hardwood floors on the main level, updated kitchen to include newer cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The upper level offers 3 beds, cathedral ceilings and an updated full bath. The lower level is fully finished to include a full bath and a brick wood burning fireplace - offering another level to enjoy. The lower level also offers a full utility/laundry room with a laundry tub and plenty of room for storage. The back exterior provides a concrete patio for entertaining as well as a fenced yard and shed. This home is awaiting your arrival!!!
1116 Cedarcliff Drive

Priced To Sell Fast! Desirable 2 Level Brick Front Rambler with Finished Basement, Spacious Updated Kitchen with QUARTZ Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, New Custom Paint, Updates in Bathrooms, Enclosed Sunroom, Much More!! Close to Schools, Shopping and Commuter Routes. This Will Not Last!. Listing courtesy of Anr Realty,...
Economy
Real Estate
8618 Chelsea Bridge Way

This one won't last long- Renovated End of Group in "Wellington Valley" with 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths - New Roof- Fresh paint- New carpets on stairs-Open Living Room & Dining Room with sliding doors Out To The Spacious Deck with built in seating-and steps down to the spacious backyard and common area.- Remodeled Kitchen - updated lighting,, Stainless Appliances.- Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors throughout. Updated Master & Hall Baths - Fully finished Lower Level Room, Laundry, ...Easy To Show!
34 Norman Allen Street

Charming 2-story home in the desired community of Holly Hall Terrace! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has been well maintained and is move-in ready! Main level offers ample space in the living and dining area. Natural gas runs the fireplace, hot water heater, stove, heat and dryer, which makes it very cost effective. Kitchen has a built-in microwave, gas cooking, refrigerator and dishwasher, with brand new laminate flooring. Upstairs has 3 nice size bedrooms and a full bath. Neutral colors throughout home. Access door from the kitchen or garage leads you out to a nice, open back yard that is perfect for entertaining. This one won't last long, call for your personal showing today. Welcome home!
1311 S Street NW

$10K Closing Credit to Buyer at Settlement! Full of historic details and updated with modern conveniences, this 4-story row home offers chic, yet comfortable city living.1311 S Street NW opens to the original staircase, soaring ceilings, and big beautiful windows dressed in custom shutters. Sunlight pours into the large formal living room that is centered by a recently restored fireplace. The living room flows wonderfully into the dining room and kitchen. Timeless cabinetry, abundant storage, quartz countertops, and high-end appliances fill the kitchen and island. Step out of the kitchen++-+G+G+G+Gs French doors to the back deck and yard. It++-+G+G+G+Gs the perfect spot to enjoy a Fall evening. Up one level is the expansive primary suite. Complete with a gracious sitting area, spacious closets, a large en-suite bath with corner soaking tub and separate shower, and a home office or reading nook. It++-+G+G+G+Gs is your oasis at home. A half-bath and conveniently located laundry are also just down the hall on this level.On the top level find two more graciously sized bedrooms, a full bath, and a second home office. Don++-+G+G+G+Gt need another bedroom, make one a family/theater room for late night gatherings over a great movie.The lower level offers the perfect au-pair or guest suite. A living room, bedroom, kitchen, full bath, multiple closets, and front and rear access make it super convenient. If you need a work-out room or yoga studio, this level is just perfect. A garage at the back of the property offers parking for one car and storage. It++-+G+G+G+Gs possible to park another car on the pad outside the garage door as well. Home to trendy restaurants, vibrant bars, and unique shopping, Logan Circle is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods to live in. Walk to a show at Studio Theater, sample draft beers at Garden District, take a culinary trip to Paris via Le Diplomate, find perfect home accessories at Mitchell+Gold or Miss Pixie++-+G+G+G+Gs, grab wine for dinner at Cork, find all of your grocery needs at Whole Foods & Trader Joe++-+G+G+G+Gs, and more. Close to many bus routes and both the Shaw and Mt Vernon Metro Stations; commuting is easy.Sellers reserve the right to take any offer at any time.
REAL ESTATE
4003 Anthony Highway

Well maintained 3 bedroom bi-level across the street from #7 fairway at Penn National Founders Course.Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Hardwood floors in living room, bedrooms and dining area. Main level has all new windows and sliding glass door. 24 X 12 covered rear porch off dining area. Lower level has a family room with beautiful mountain stone fireplace and a rec room area with lots of space for the kids to play. Separate laundry room and half bath. Nice size storageroom. Fenced rear yard and huge concrete patio area. NEW ROOF.
2240 Riding Crop Way

Beautiful and Updated!! Updates in 2021 : New HVAC both interior and exterior, Fresh Painting, New Granite kitchen counter top, New Dishwasher & clothes washer, New Carpet at basement, & Updates in bathrooms. Replacement of Windows and Doors (2017). Roof replacement (2014). Freshly painted deck off kitchen. Updated kitchen and beautiful ceramic tile floor. Gleaming hardwood floor in living room and laminate floors on upper level bedrooms and stairs. Flat & Fenced backyard. Great location with easy access to I-695, 95, & 70. Close to US Social Security Office & several hospitals. Please park at 2 assigned parking lots with #2240 in front of the house. Facial masks are required when you enter the house and please remove shoes or wear shoe booties provided. Only 2 adult decision makers and your agent are allowed for viewing.
CARS
303 Cranberry Court

Looking for a home in a Quiet age restricted Community with No yard maintenance for you to do - Check out this 2-bedroom 2 bath home located in Cross Creek Village. You'll enjoy cooking in your spacious Bright Sunny kitchen with plenty of room for table and chairs. The Open Floorplan has a Dining Area and Large Family Room with ceiling fans, gas fireplace and wood laminate flooring throughout. Enjoy your enclosed Summer Porch that opens up to a private fenced courtyard. The Primary Suite has a large walk in closet and Private bath. A Second Bedroom and hall bath make it easy for overnight guests. The garage with indoor entrance makes it easy to bring in the groceries on a rainy day. Schedule your own personal showing today!
REAL ESTATE
6300 Montgomery Road

Renovated 2 bed 1.5 bath for lease! - This apartment features. The monthly rent is $1095 and there is a monthly utility fee of $65 that includes heat, water, sewage, trash, and parking. To schedule your tour, please call 513-321-7000. For more listings, follow us on Instagram- @spspartners. Location. 6300...
CINCINNATI, OH
100 West Meadows Dr

Welcome Home!! - The West Meadows Apartments community is conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and recreation. Our 2BR/1BA apartment homes have updated flooring, new finishes and appliances. Call (336) 331-5479 or visit us at www.yopp-properties.com to schedule a tour today!. ** Pictures may not reflect actual unit....
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
3216 Gobel Ave

Westside 2 bedroom available - Property Id: 811555. This 850 square foot multi family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. This home is located on Gobel Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Hardwood Floors, Onsite Laundry, Updated Kitchen and all available now!. ***Vouchers Welcome! ***. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3216-gobel-ave-cincinnati-oh/811555. Property Id...
CINCINNATI, OH
420 D St SE

Beautiful Capitol Hill Townhouse - 4 Bedrooms/4 Bathrooms - 2 blocks to Eastern Market Metro - Welcome to Ebenezer Flats a Luxury Historic Capitol Hill Corner Unit Row House - Fully renovated bright and modern 2 unit townhouse. Unit B has 4 bedrooms, each with it's own bathroom. HUGE kitchen, dining and living space. 1 bedroom on main floor, three bedrooms lower level. FAB LOCATION! Two blocks to Eastern Market Metro (Blue, Orange, Silver line) .8 mile to the Capitol. Easy access to all the great surrounding restaurants, nightlife, 395/295.
WASHINGTON, DC
374 Rockford Drive,

374 Rockford 3BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our beautiful NEWLY Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in West Hamilton! There is new flooring, freshly painted, an updated open kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, separate dining, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, central air, patio, storage shed, on and off street parking, a carport, and a large yard!
HAMILTON, OH
3822-J Country Club Road

Upper Level 1-Bedroom at SALEM SQUARE! - Overlooking a pretty courtyard, this condo has a large living room, bedroom and bedroom closet. Granite countertops. The kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and stacked washer/dryer. Washer/dryer not maintained. Rent includes hot/cold water. Community has pool. Central heat and air with heat pump. Tenant pays electricity.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

