11716 Dry River Court

$10K Closing Credit to Buyer at Settlement! Full of historic details and updated with modern conveniences, this 4-story row home offers chic, yet comfortable city living.1311 S Street NW opens to the original staircase, soaring ceilings, and big beautiful windows dressed in custom shutters. Sunlight pours into the large formal living room that is centered by a recently restored fireplace. The living room flows wonderfully into the dining room and kitchen. Timeless cabinetry, abundant storage, quartz countertops, and high-end appliances fill the kitchen and island. Step out of the kitchen++-+G+G+G+Gs French doors to the back deck and yard. It++-+G+G+G+Gs the perfect spot to enjoy a Fall evening. Up one level is the expansive primary suite. Complete with a gracious sitting area, spacious closets, a large en-suite bath with corner soaking tub and separate shower, and a home office or reading nook. It++-+G+G+G+Gs is your oasis at home. A half-bath and conveniently located laundry are also just down the hall on this level.On the top level find two more graciously sized bedrooms, a full bath, and a second home office. Don++-+G+G+G+Gt need another bedroom, make one a family/theater room for late night gatherings over a great movie.The lower level offers the perfect au-pair or guest suite. A living room, bedroom, kitchen, full bath, multiple closets, and front and rear access make it super convenient. If you need a work-out room or yoga studio, this level is just perfect. A garage at the back of the property offers parking for one car and storage. It++-+G+G+G+Gs possible to park another car on the pad outside the garage door as well. Home to trendy restaurants, vibrant bars, and unique shopping, Logan Circle is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods to live in. Walk to a show at Studio Theater, sample draft beers at Garden District, take a culinary trip to Paris via Le Diplomate, find perfect home accessories at Mitchell+Gold or Miss Pixie++-+G+G+G+Gs, grab wine for dinner at Cork, find all of your grocery needs at Whole Foods & Trader Joe++-+G+G+G+Gs, and more. Close to many bus routes and both the Shaw and Mt Vernon Metro Stations; commuting is easy.Sellers reserve the right to take any offer at any time.

