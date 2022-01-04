ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Evers asks residents to test their homes for radon, test kits available

By Devin Willems
wearegreenbay.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers declared January as National Radon Action Month for Wisconsin residents in an attempt to get people to test their homes for radon. Radon is an odorless radioactive gas that is naturally present in the ground and can enter buildings through their foundations. It can be measured...

