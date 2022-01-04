ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

927 Kennedy Street NW , Ph01

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWRITE A CONTRACT BY JANUARY 31ST AND GET $10,000 TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS! The Emery is Petworths newest condominium featuring spacious 1BR and 2BR homes with thoughtful details throughout. Each home features...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3419 Kenyon Avenue

OPPORTUNITY to own a 2 bedroom 1 bath BRICK front townhome in Belair/Edison with a rarely found garage in the neighborhood * Being sold As Is. Listing courtesy of Exp Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

321 15TH # Street NE

Welcome to 321 15th Street NE, a stunning new Contemporary Renovation 5-bed, 4.5-bath townhouse + 4 car parking and abundant outdoor space with a rear and front walk-out deck that's as stylish as it is inviting. This comprehensive home can be lived in like one or two units (includes pending CofO) and is all above grade, giving the owner ultimate flexibility. The first floor can be used as a 2Br home office or separate area for your home office, or a long-term rental unit based on whatever suits your lifestyle, with an estimated monthly rental income of $2,500+! And, this offering is inbounds for Maury Elementary! An extraordinary 22 wide home brimming with curb appeal, the picturesque facade 4 welcomes you inside, where soaring ceilings, stunning finished-in-place hardwood floors, and abundant natural light combine to make you feel right at home. The home's flexible floor plan provides the perfect space for all of your day-to-day activities whether you're cozying up with family or entertaining friends. Everywhere you turn, contemporary touches abound and storage to designer light fixtures and tailor-made trim. The home includes not one but two Gourmet kitchens, each equipped with Shaker cabinetry, Quartz counters, Stainless steel appliances, and functional design. Spacious and sunlit, all of the home's bedrooms are configured with your relaxation in mind, including the expansive Primary Suite that has its own walk-in closet, roomy storage closets, and a spa-like ensuite primary bath. And last but not least, at a time when the demand for outdoor space continues to reach new heights, this home exceeds expectations with its sweeping outside deck! With abundant off-street parking for 4 vehicles available, the rear yard can also be used as additional entertaining space and/or garden. Nestled in Capitol Hill, this home places residents at the center of a sought-after location that's hard to beat. Stroll the scenic streets at your doorstep, hunt for farm-fresh produce from Eastern Market, sample the eclectic culinary scene of the neighboring H Street Corridor, and run everyday errands with ease. A home where convenience meets contemporary charm like never before, 321 15th Street NE is the answer to all your home buying aspirations. Stop by to see it for yourself before the sun sets on this rare opportunity! Please follow Safe CDC requirements for Covid-19.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

34 Norman Allen Street

Charming 2-story home in the desired community of Holly Hall Terrace! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has been well maintained and is move-in ready! Main level offers ample space in the living and dining area. Natural gas runs the fireplace, hot water heater, stove, heat and dryer, which makes it very cost effective. Kitchen has a built-in microwave, gas cooking, refrigerator and dishwasher, with brand new laminate flooring. Upstairs has 3 nice size bedrooms and a full bath. Neutral colors throughout home. Access door from the kitchen or garage leads you out to a nice, open back yard that is perfect for entertaining. This one won't last long, call for your personal showing today. Welcome home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1116 Cedarcliff Drive

Priced To Sell Fast! Desirable 2 Level Brick Front Rambler with Finished Basement, Spacious Updated Kitchen with QUARTZ Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, New Custom Paint, Updates in Bathrooms, Enclosed Sunroom, Much More!! Close to Schools, Shopping and Commuter Routes. This Will Not Last!. Listing courtesy of Anr Realty,...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7890 Trafalgar Place

Gorgeous colonial in sought-after Waterloo South. Three levels of sheer perfection with attention to detail at every turn. The main level features multiple living spaces with a light-filled family room, living/dining rooms, music room/library, sunroom/office, beautifully remodeled kitchen, mud room and laundry room. The upper level has an expansive master suite and beautiful spa-like bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, both of which have been remodeled. The lower level has numerous possibilities for separate living space with a large family room, bedroom, full bath and lots of storage. The lower level family room has a brick fireplace and doors leading to a patio overlooking the back yard which is perfect for outdoor living with woods across the back for privacy. The 3 car, side-load garage has built-ins for tool storage and room for a small workshop area. This exceptional home was featured in the 2018 July/August issue of Home and Design magazine! Located within walking distance of the WARF, just minutes to Old Town Warrenton, with high speed Xfinity internet, it has everything you could hope for in a home! PLEASE REMOVE SHOES WHEN TOURING THIS BEAUTFIFUL HOME.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4003 Anthony Highway

Well maintained 3 bedroom bi-level across the street from #7 fairway at Penn National Founders Course.Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Hardwood floors in living room, bedrooms and dining area. Main level has all new windows and sliding glass door. 24 X 12 covered rear porch off dining area. Lower level has a family room with beautiful mountain stone fireplace and a rec room area with lots of space for the kids to play. Separate laundry room and half bath. Nice size storageroom. Fenced rear yard and huge concrete patio area. NEW ROOF.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12135 Mcdonalds Lane

Priced To Sell Fast! Desirable Split Level, Spacious Kitchen, New Custom Paint, New Flooring, Spacious Bedrooms, Updates in Bathrooms, In-Ground Pool, Deck, Storage Shed, Private 3.69 Acre Lot, Much More! Close to Schools, Shopping and Commuter Routes. This Will Not Last!. Listing courtesy of Anr Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1322 Winston Avenue

Welcome home to this absolutely stunning Baltimore city interior row home! This home features a gorgeous traditional floor plan with modern updates throughout. As you walk through the quaint front yard and into the home you will be welcomed by gleaming hardwood floors that guide you throughout the home, and into the kitchen that features plenty of updates, including stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops ,and a backsplash that ties it all in. The kitchen has walkout on to the spacious back deck that is perfect for entertaining guests, or just relaxing. The upper level features hardwood floors, updated bathroom with beautiful ceramic design in the shower/tub surround, and 3bedrooms. The lower level is fully finished and can be used as an additional living area, and laundry. This home is priced to sell, and waiting for you to come make it your own! Schedule your showing today!
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Housing List#Kennedy Street Nw#Lg Stainless Steel#Quartz Countertops#Butterfly#Safeway#Target
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3751 Timahoe Circle

Bright and Open Brick Front Townhome offering an open floor plan with 3 beds / 2 full baths. This home offers hardwood floors on the main level, updated kitchen to include newer cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The upper level offers 3 beds, cathedral ceilings and an updated full bath. The lower level is fully finished to include a full bath and a brick wood burning fireplace - offering another level to enjoy. The lower level also offers a full utility/laundry room with a laundry tub and plenty of room for storage. The back exterior provides a concrete patio for entertaining as well as a fenced yard and shed. This home is awaiting your arrival!!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8618 Chelsea Bridge Way

This one won't last long- Renovated End of Group in "Wellington Valley" with 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths - New Roof- Fresh paint- New carpets on stairs-Open Living Room & Dining Room with sliding doors Out To The Spacious Deck with built in seating-and steps down to the spacious backyard and common area.- Remodeled Kitchen - updated lighting,, Stainless Appliances.- Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors throughout. Updated Master & Hall Baths - Fully finished Lower Level Room, Laundry, ...Easy To Show!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

303 Cranberry Court

Looking for a home in a Quiet age restricted Community with No yard maintenance for you to do - Check out this 2-bedroom 2 bath home located in Cross Creek Village. You'll enjoy cooking in your spacious Bright Sunny kitchen with plenty of room for table and chairs. The Open Floorplan has a Dining Area and Large Family Room with ceiling fans, gas fireplace and wood laminate flooring throughout. Enjoy your enclosed Summer Porch that opens up to a private fenced courtyard. The Primary Suite has a large walk in closet and Private bath. A Second Bedroom and hall bath make it easy for overnight guests. The garage with indoor entrance makes it easy to bring in the groceries on a rainy day. Schedule your own personal showing today!
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

3216 Gobel Ave

Westside 2 bedroom available - Property Id: 811555. This 850 square foot multi family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. This home is located on Gobel Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Hardwood Floors, Onsite Laundry, Updated Kitchen and all available now!. ***Vouchers Welcome! ***. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3216-gobel-ave-cincinnati-oh/811555. Property Id...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

501 Hammond Street

Handyman Special. This home could be rehabbed and brought back to its original shine There is also a second floor walk up, that would make a lovely bedroom suite. Listing courtesy of Taylor Properties. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10386 Sugarberry Street

THIS HOME IS BEAUTIFUL!!! Step inside this well-maintained 3-level home that has all the bells and whistles! This home has something for everyone - enjoy quick meals at the extended island in the kitchen or family dinners in the Dining Room. Watch a movie by the fireplace in the Family Room or enjoy a good book in the Morning Room. Welcome your friends to the Ultimate Entertainment Area downstairs which is perfect for game night, movie night, just catching up or working. Most systems have been recently updated and are new. Entertain all summer long from your own private oasis in the back yard! ...featuring a custom patio with a screened-in gazebo, stay cool under the pergola over the grilling area, catch the rhythm of a slow swing in the 3-seat swing, feel like you're in the park with the beautiful landscaping, water fountains and much more!! This home is centrally located and close to shopping, entertaining, restaurants and minutes away from the National Harbor, Washington DC and several military bases. This is a gem you don't want to miss!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5800 Nicholson Lane , 1-1002

Open House Sat, 1/8, Sun 1/9, 12:00-4:00 pm! 10th floor south west corner 3BR/2BA w/ tandem parking space, parks 2 cars on main level garage! You will love the southwest sunlight & sunsets; unit is located on the Executive Blvd side of the bldg, so quiet, peaceful tranquil views! Inviting entry foyer w/ marble flooring & hall closet, large renovated kitchen w/ brand new stainless steel appliances to include a built-in microwave; granite countertops & new flooring, nice sized laundry room off kitchen w/ updated washer, brand new dryer & ample convenient shelving; spacious living room/dining room combination w/ built-ins & fireplace; walk down the hallway w/ more built-ins to 3BRS/2BAS; the private master BR has 2 exposures & walk-in closet; master BA has separate shower & Jacuzzi; other BRs are good sized, one w/ built-ins, both with w/ a large south facing window; such value w/ 1630 square feet! There is an HVAC closet & an extra storage closet on the large balcony, There is an additional storage locker in the bldg assigned to this unit that is a larger than most other storage units; bldg has fabulous sundeck w/ grills & seating areas, fitness room, sauna, pool & tennis courts, guest parking, 24 hr lobby desk, & gated entrance. It's hard to find an updated upper floor SW corner 3BR/ 2BA, 2 car parking, balcony, FP, in-unit laundry rm, built-ins, in a great bldg in North Bethesda, near all the shops, walking distance to Whole Foods & METRO, so don't miss!
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

316 Herbert Avenue,

316 Herbert Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Lockland) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand new home? We can make your dreams come true!! We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in. Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Lockland schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com.
LOCKLAND, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

700 Columbia Road NW

Owner or Developer Oppotunity! Commercial property with long term dry goods tenant utilizing 1st Flr and unfinished full basement Residential unit upstairs. Remodeled Upper Unit $2000 w tenant month to month. Perfect for live in store operator or go big with multi unit. Georgia Ave is blossoming with new housing, rentals, stores and restaurants in a rapid transformation. This property perfectly positioned to take advantage of future developments. Please call agent for details on current zoning , licensing, legal review and occupancy issues. Investor, Let's Talk.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5102 Hillburn Avenue

New Year! New Home! This Move-in Ready, 3 bedroom, semi-detached brick home could be your New Address! As you enter the spacious living room you are greeted with gleaming hardwood floors, a separate dining room and updated kitchen with cabinets galore! Possible 4th bedroom or office in basement along with huge cedar closet. Laundry room in basement with washer and dryer. Covered front and back porches. Fenced backyard with plenty of space for those summer cookouts. New Roof 2018!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

448 Maple Lane NW

This is the home you are looking for! Move in ready with 3 levels of living space, and easy access to Ritchie Highway, Route 100, I-97, BWMC & AACC.Main floor features living and dining areas with new flooring, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and built-in microwave. There is a raised hearth brick fireplace for those cold winter months. New recessed lights in living room. Sliding door off main floor dining area leads to a deck for summer BBQs and outdoor entertaining. Half bath completes main level. Second floor has three bedrooms and a full bath. Finished basement with a Family room, recessed lighting, and 2 custom corner niches, a bedroom/den, a laundry area with a wash Tub, and Washer and Dryer about 2 years old. Sump pump and a Separate entrance. Freshly painted throughout. Property extends beyond the fully fenced-in backyard. Space for parking 3 cars.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12709 Correen Hills Drive

Bright and beautiful 2 level patio home featuring 4bed/2 full bath in highly sought after Braemar! Spacious and open floor plan boasts new paint, 2 story foyer/vaulted ceilings, gleaming hard wood floors. Gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel stove, new high-end dishwasher and breakfast bar. A/C replaced in 2017. 1 bedroom/full bath on main level perfect for an in-law suite or home office. 3 large and spacious rooms on upper level. New washer/dryer! Fenced side patio and 1 car garage. HOA fee includes basic cable and internet. Located next to Minnieland daycare school and minutes to Safeway, shops and restaurants!
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy