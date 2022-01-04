927 Kennedy Street NW , Ph01

Welcome to 321 15th Street NE, a stunning new Contemporary Renovation 5-bed, 4.5-bath townhouse + 4 car parking and abundant outdoor space with a rear and front walk-out deck that's as stylish as it is inviting. This comprehensive home can be lived in like one or two units (includes pending CofO) and is all above grade, giving the owner ultimate flexibility. The first floor can be used as a 2Br home office or separate area for your home office, or a long-term rental unit based on whatever suits your lifestyle, with an estimated monthly rental income of $2,500+! And, this offering is inbounds for Maury Elementary! An extraordinary 22 wide home brimming with curb appeal, the picturesque facade 4 welcomes you inside, where soaring ceilings, stunning finished-in-place hardwood floors, and abundant natural light combine to make you feel right at home. The home's flexible floor plan provides the perfect space for all of your day-to-day activities whether you're cozying up with family or entertaining friends. Everywhere you turn, contemporary touches abound and storage to designer light fixtures and tailor-made trim. The home includes not one but two Gourmet kitchens, each equipped with Shaker cabinetry, Quartz counters, Stainless steel appliances, and functional design. Spacious and sunlit, all of the home's bedrooms are configured with your relaxation in mind, including the expansive Primary Suite that has its own walk-in closet, roomy storage closets, and a spa-like ensuite primary bath. And last but not least, at a time when the demand for outdoor space continues to reach new heights, this home exceeds expectations with its sweeping outside deck! With abundant off-street parking for 4 vehicles available, the rear yard can also be used as additional entertaining space and/or garden. Nestled in Capitol Hill, this home places residents at the center of a sought-after location that's hard to beat. Stroll the scenic streets at your doorstep, hunt for farm-fresh produce from Eastern Market, sample the eclectic culinary scene of the neighboring H Street Corridor, and run everyday errands with ease. A home where convenience meets contemporary charm like never before, 321 15th Street NE is the answer to all your home buying aspirations. Stop by to see it for yourself before the sun sets on this rare opportunity! Please follow Safe CDC requirements for Covid-19.

REAL ESTATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO