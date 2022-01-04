ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Toyota dethrones GM as top US car seller in 2021

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

O ne company kicked it into high gear in 2021, selling more cars in the United States than its competitors — and for the first time, the top seller isn't a domestic auto company.

For the first time since 1931 , General Motors has been dethroned as the top U.S. car seller. Toyota topped GM in 2021, selling an estimated 2,332,262 cars compared to 2,218,000 cars sold by GM.

“We did surpass General Motors in sales,” said Jack Hollis, Toyota Motor North America’s senior vice president of automotive operations, according to CNBC . “But to be clear, that is not our goal, nor do we see it as sustainable.”

Toyota expressed gratitude to its "loyal customers" for "putting their safety and trust in Toyota and Lexus vehicles" but stressed that "being No. 1 is never a focus or priority."

"The company’s focus has always been — and will continue to be — on being the best brand in terms of safety and quality in customers’ minds," a spokesperson for Toyota said in an email to the Washington Examiner .

GM sold 2,547,339 vehicles in 2020, significantly outperforming its competition at the time. Its sales for 2021 shrank by about 12.9%. Toyota sold 2,112,941 in 2020, and its sales in 2021 increased by about 10%.

EVEN SENATORS GET STUCK IN TRAFFIC DURING SNOW

Car manufacturers around the world suffered from significant supply chain disruptions in 2021, especially with semiconductors shortages .

“The key constraint for sales continues to be reduced inventory levels as a result of the semiconductor shortage. Those inventory levels are beginning to recover against a backdrop of strong fundamental demand conditions, with ample job openings, high household savings, and low interest rates," said Elaine Buckberg, GM's chief economist .

During the first half of 2021, Toyota retained over 90% of its manufacturing capacity in North America despite the supply chain issues, Fortune reported . It surpassed all of its top competitors in North America. GM, by contrast, reached a little over 60% of its capacity during that time.

GM held its title as the top U.S. seller for nearly 90 years after it topped Ford in 1931, according to Automotive News .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Steve Carlisle, president of GM North America, said he expects the company will be stronger in 2022.

“In 2022, we plan to take advantage of the strong economy and anticipated improved semiconductor supplies to grow our sales and share,” he said .

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

US: Ford Sold Over 27,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs In 2021

Ford brand reports 167,545 vehicle sales in December in the U.S. (down 14.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 1,819,026 (down 6.2%). The decrease is mostly associated with the production constraints as the demand remains strong. Meanwhile, sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) increased 121% year-over-year to...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

GM Unveils All-Electric Version of Bestselling Silverado Pickup Truck at CES 2022

General Motors rolled out the newest addition to its EV fleet with the all-electric Silverado pickup truck. Deborah Wahl, chief marketing officer at GM, joined Cheddar to talk about the latest EV offering and how it matches up to its past gas-powered versions. She said she expects demand to soar after the "first-level truck" sold out in just 12 minutes and talked about steps GM plans to take to regain its title as top U.S. auto seller after being dethroned by Toyota in 2021 with emphasis on the EV market. "I think this is an exciting new inflection point for the market overall, for [an] idea of an all-electric future, and certainly shows that we're extremely committed to the idea of everybody in an electric vehicle," said Wahl.
CARS
UPI News

GM introduces Chevy Silverado EV to rival Ford F-150 Lightning

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- General Motors revealed its new Chevrolet Silverado EV on Wednesday during a virtual Consumer Electronics Show. The electric pickup rivals the Ford F-150 Lightning which was revealed in May. The 2024 Silverado has an expected 400-mile range on a full charge and uses GM's Ultium Platform.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV previewed, arrives in 2023 for $30,000

General Motors is prepared for its EVs to go mass market in 2023. On Wednesday, during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show keynote address GM CEO Mary Barra revealed the electric 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV. The executive said a full reveal will come later, along with an electric Chevrolet Blazer crossover...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Vehicles#Cnbc#Lexus#The Washington Examiner#Fortune
AFP

GM electric truck latest entrant in rich US pickup market

General Motors launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado on Wednesday, formally entering a contest for the lucrative US pickup market against fellow Detroit giant Ford as well as Tesla and other electric vehicle upstarts. Tesla has also eyed the US pickup market, with Elon Musk unveiling a vehicle dubbed the "Cybertruck" with a space-age look.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
AFP

General Motors unveils electric Silverado, its top-selling truck

General Motors formally launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Wednesday, an emission-free version of its top-selling vehicle. Mary Barra, chief executive of the Detroit automaker, unveiled the behemoth vehicle in a virtual appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show that also showcased other new EV and autonomous technologies. GM, which has announced a series of major investment drives around all electric and self-driving vehicles over the last 18 months, began taking reservations for the 2024 Silverado at 1800 GMT. "Charge up your imagination," reads Chevrolet's reservation page for the EV Silverado. "Smart. Agile. Aerodynamic. Fast. Not typically what you think of when you think of a truck."
DETROIT, MI
Union Leader

Toyota overtakes GM as America's top-selling automaker

Toyota has dethroned General Motors as the nation’s top-selling automaker, marking the first time a foreign manufacturer has claimed the top slot. The shuffle takes place as the global market continues to be shaken up by supply chain headaches and the transition to electric vehicles. GM’s U.S. sales hit...
BUSINESS
staradvertiser.com

Toyota beats GM in U.S. car sales in 2021, a first for a foreign automaker

Toyota Motor Corp. grabbed the U.S. sales crown from General Motors Co., swiping an honor that the Detroit automaker has held since Herbert Hoover was president. If GM’s explanation is to be believed — that its 43% fourth-quarter sales decline and 13% tumble for the year stemmed from a semiconductor shortage — then last year’s sales race was really a supply-chain pageant. Whoever could best cajole stretched chip producers for more product came out a winner.
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy