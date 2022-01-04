Toyota dethrones GM as top US car seller in 2021

O ne company kicked it into high gear in 2021, selling more cars in the United States than its competitors — and for the first time, the top seller isn't a domestic auto company.

For the first time since 1931 , General Motors has been dethroned as the top U.S. car seller. Toyota topped GM in 2021, selling an estimated 2,332,262 cars compared to 2,218,000 cars sold by GM.

“We did surpass General Motors in sales,” said Jack Hollis, Toyota Motor North America’s senior vice president of automotive operations, according to CNBC . “But to be clear, that is not our goal, nor do we see it as sustainable.”

Toyota expressed gratitude to its "loyal customers" for "putting their safety and trust in Toyota and Lexus vehicles" but stressed that "being No. 1 is never a focus or priority."

"The company’s focus has always been — and will continue to be — on being the best brand in terms of safety and quality in customers’ minds," a spokesperson for Toyota said in an email to the Washington Examiner .

GM sold 2,547,339 vehicles in 2020, significantly outperforming its competition at the time. Its sales for 2021 shrank by about 12.9%. Toyota sold 2,112,941 in 2020, and its sales in 2021 increased by about 10%.

Car manufacturers around the world suffered from significant supply chain disruptions in 2021, especially with semiconductors shortages .

“The key constraint for sales continues to be reduced inventory levels as a result of the semiconductor shortage. Those inventory levels are beginning to recover against a backdrop of strong fundamental demand conditions, with ample job openings, high household savings, and low interest rates," said Elaine Buckberg, GM's chief economist .

During the first half of 2021, Toyota retained over 90% of its manufacturing capacity in North America despite the supply chain issues, Fortune reported . It surpassed all of its top competitors in North America. GM, by contrast, reached a little over 60% of its capacity during that time.

GM held its title as the top U.S. seller for nearly 90 years after it topped Ford in 1931, according to Automotive News .

Steve Carlisle, president of GM North America, said he expects the company will be stronger in 2022.

“In 2022, we plan to take advantage of the strong economy and anticipated improved semiconductor supplies to grow our sales and share,” he said .

