Most Star Wars fans have dreamed of flying an X-wing. When Brian Volk-Weiss was five years old, however, he was a little more serious about it. “I was young enough when I saw Star Wars that I really didn’t understand what a movie is,” he tells StarWars.com. “And I didn’t know the word ‘documentary,’ but if you looked at how I was acting after I saw the movie, you would think I thought it was a documentary. Whenever somebody would say to me, ‘Hey, Brian, what do you want to be when you grow up?’ I would say, ‘Well, you know, I’d like to be an X-wing pilot in the Rebellion, and I love T-65s…’” Yet while this response was cute, his family began to feel a disturbance in the Force.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO