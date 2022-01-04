Delta adding nonstop flights from Birmingham, Huntsville to Indianapolis for College Football Playoffs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Delta Airlines is offering college football fans in the Southeast a new route to the national championship this year via direct flights to Indianapolis.
Starting Jan. 8, flights to Indianapolis will depart from the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Huntsville International Airport and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. All returning flights are scheduled for Jan. 11.
“Delta literally has its eye on the ball with this one-time service opportunity for fans wanting to come join the excitement and fun rivalry in Indy that is sure to energize this much-hoped-for rematch of two titan college football teams,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez.
The CFP National Championship game kicks off Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. with No. 1 Alabama will facing-off against No. 3 Georgia once again. For more information on the flights, click here .
