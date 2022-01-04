COVID In Colorado: Case Rate Is Highest It’s Been Throughout Pandemic
1 day ago
DENVER (CBS4) — The average COVID-19 case rate is the highest it’s been throughout the entire pandemic, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock stated on Tuesday. According to the state health department website, there are 1,384 cases...
HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Health officials in central Kansas have confirmed the first report of “flurona” in the state. “Flurona” is the term referring to when a patient has been diagnosed with influenza and COVID at the same time. The news was delivered by a representative from...
The omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading with such astounding speed that it now accounts for an estimated 95.4% of all cases in the United States, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That incredible figure comes from the CDC’s freshly updated Nowcast tool,...
Florida reported 51,644 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of patients hospitalized with the virus passed 7,000 for the first time since late September, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state’s 7-day average for new cases has increased every day for a month, reaching a record 54,455 on Tuesday — more than twice as high as at any other point during the ...
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Effective Wednesday, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment will no longer provide monoclonal antibody treatments to people in Pueblo. The department stated the antibody treatments are no longer effective in treating the omicron variant, the predominant variant in Pueblo County. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and
CHICAGO, Ill. (KHQA) — Governor JB Pritzker will work remotely out of an abundance of caution after he came in close contact on Tuesday with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19. With the Omicron variant spreading across the state, the governor's office said he's taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. Pritzker tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as Wednesday morning and is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.
Come Jan. 17, all indoor workers in Los Angeles County will have to toss out their cloth face coverings and replace them with medical-grade masks. The new rules, announced by the Department of Public Health Wednesday, apply to all indoor employees.
It’s very likely you know someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 recently. With the omicron variant speeding across the country, Colorado has seen record-setting days when it comes to new cases and test positivity rates. On New Year’s Eve, the state saw 11,018 new cases of COVID-19. That...
(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday.
Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat.
Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available.
The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year.
Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
Deaths of Coloradans who caught COVID-19 at work were fairly rare even at the outset of the pandemic. But the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's two most recent surveys on outbreaks of the disease contain news of two fatalities. The CDPHE lists Urban Lights, a retailer located at...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Department of Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady said Wednesday that her department is working to assuage concerns about COVID-19 safety in schools – with teachers having voted to go to remote learning and classes having been canceled for the day as a result.
Arwady and other city officials have insisted the data say schools are safe, but numbers also show how rapidly COVID-19 has been spreading with the Omicron variant now dominant. CBS 2’s Irika Sargent asked Arwady how her department is working to ease teachers’ concerns about being in the classroom and make them feel...
Florida reported 59,487 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as Miami-Dade County rose to have the second-highest rate of new cases of any other county in the U.S., according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state’s average for daily cases has set a new record every day for 11 consecutive days, soaring to 55,383 as of Wednesday. Miami-Dade County’s average daily case rate of ...
TUPELO • The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,592 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the highest single-day case count of the entire pandemic. MSDH also reported 246 ongoing long-term care facility outbreaks of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths as a result of the virus. North Mississippi Health Services reported...
(CBS4) – Colorado health experts are closely watching other states and parts of the world to help determine Colorado’s COVID-19 trajectory. Now, they say the omicron variant is not showing signs of slowing down.
Many experts believe the wave we’re in right now may hit its peak in a couple of weeks.
“I think the modeling is largely based on what has been observed in other countries. Omicron was first recognized in South Africa and then there have certainly been outbreaks in Europe. What we’ve seen from those areas is a really quick uptick, because the virus is spread so rapidly....
