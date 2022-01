An 81-year-old woman was attacked by a bear that killed one of her dogs when she let her pets outside Monday after taking the garbage out, police in New Jersey say. Police in Sparta responding to a call about a woman attacked on Echo Drive around 7 p.m. say they found the 81-year-old at a neighbor's house. She had head and leg injuries after being bitten and scratched by a bear that attacked one of her dogs.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO