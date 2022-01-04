First Baptist Church of Heath presents course on ‘Jewishness of Jesus’

ROCKWALL, TX – December 22, 2021 — Local company CoVerica presented a large check for over $7,000 to In-Sync Exotics as part of their CoVerica Cares program on Wednesday. CoVerica Cares is a nonprofit organization partnered with Communities Foundation of Texas to give back to the community through time, resources, and donations to local charities. CoVerica employees collectively picked four local charities near to their hearts, one of which being In-Sync Exotics. In-Sync was introduced to CoVerica by one particular employee, Brooke Bovis, who volunteers countless hours at the Wylie-based big cat rescue. Brooke has a passion for big cats and the mission of the rescue organization and has played an important role in fostering the relationship between CoVerica Cares and In-Sync Exotics.

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO