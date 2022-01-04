ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath, TX

First Baptist Church of Heath presents course on ‘Jewishness of Jesus’

By Editor
Blue Ribbon News
Blue Ribbon News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 4, 2022) First Baptist Church of Heath, located at 224 Smirl Drive, welcomes the public to join them for a free course called The Jewishness of Jesus. There...

blueribbonnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce announces 2022 Board of Directors

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 4, 2022) – The Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce its 2022 Board of Directors. The Chamber’s Board of Directors represents the best cross-section of its Partners and the Rockwall business community. The Board oversees the Chamber’s mission to “Make every day extraordinary for business in Rockwall while maintaining the ideal hometown feel.”
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Royse City ISD honors school board for years of service

ROYSE CITY, TX (Jan. 3, 2021) January is School Board Recognition Month, and Royse City ISD joins the Texas Association of School Boards and other districts across the state to honor the countless contributions of these locally elected advocates for Texas schoolchildren and public schools. “I am grateful for the...
ROYSE CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Rockwall, TX
Rockwall, TX
Society
City
Heath, TX
Rockwall County, TX
Society
County
Rockwall County, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Open letter to City of Fate residents from Mayor David Billings

FATE, TX (Dec. 30, 2021) Happy New Year! To be honest, it has been quite a year, again. However, my heart is full of gratitude, humility, and I feel blessed. We are blessed to live in such a great city. We are blessed to have city team members who continually demonstrate an esprit de corp that is unmatched in our state, and we are blessed to have great neighbors, friends, and family.
FATE, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Large Dallas-based insurance agency supports exotic cat sanctuary

ROCKWALL, TX – December 22, 2021 — Local company CoVerica presented a large check for over $7,000 to In-Sync Exotics as part of their CoVerica Cares program on Wednesday. CoVerica Cares is a nonprofit organization partnered with Communities Foundation of Texas to give back to the community through time, resources, and donations to local charities. CoVerica employees collectively picked four local charities near to their hearts, one of which being In-Sync Exotics. In-Sync was introduced to CoVerica by one particular employee, Brooke Bovis, who volunteers countless hours at the Wylie-based big cat rescue. Brooke has a passion for big cats and the mission of the rescue organization and has played an important role in fostering the relationship between CoVerica Cares and In-Sync Exotics.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Local non-profits selected by Park Place Dealerships for Season of Giving grants

ROCKWALL, TX – December 22, 2021 — Christmas arrived early for 24 local non-profits that were awarded a total of $100,000 today from the SEASON OF GIVING campaign by Park Place Dealerships, which is celebrating its 35th year in North Texas. The luxury automobile group selected the organizations for its SEASON OF GIVING campaign because of their commitment to serving the Dallas/Fort Worth community.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Bob Ross
Blue Ribbon News

Meet May, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 20, 2021) May is the complete package! This sweet one-year-old German Shepherd mix has the best disposition and is good with dogs, cats, and kids! She’d love another dog to play with!. May is housebroken, weighs in at about 46 pounds, and is spayed, microchipped, and...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Mobile food pantry returns to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Rockwall Dec. 21

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 15, 2021) Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church has a Catholic Charities Dallas mobile community food pantry every third Tuesday of the month from 9-11 a.m. The next date for the mobile pantry at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church is Dec. 21. Fresh fruit, vegetables, and other food items are provided at no cost. Last month this successful program provided food for over 200 families.
ROCKWALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Marketing Services#Baptist#Brn Media#Social Media Management
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Rotary recognizes Student of Honor from Jones Elementary

ROCKWALL, TX – December 15, 2021 — The Rockwall Rotary recognized Dorris Jones Elementary student Evan Carucci as its Student of Honor last week. Jones Elementary Principal Teresa Twedell read out praises about Evan from his teachers, who stated that Evan sets a great example for his fellow classmates and always strives to reach his full potential.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall police investigate terroristic threat at Rockwall High School

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 17, 2021) On December 16, 2021 at approximately 11:30P.M, the Rockwall Police Department became aware of a possible threat to Rockwall High School by an unknown student. The threats involved texting of photos of simulated firearms/AirSoft guns and threats of shooting at school. Rockwall High School Resource Officers immediately began to investigate the threat in coordination with Rockwall Independent School District Staff.
ROCKWALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Blue Ribbon News

SFA announces Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath High Schools as Distinguished High School Program Partners

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 15, 2021) Stephen F. Austin State University recently announced its naming of Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath high schools as partner schools chosen for inclusion in the university’s Distinguished High School Program. This partnership means that top-ranking graduates from the high schools will be automatically eligible for scholarships...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy