Educator of the Week: Dr. Kristi Presley, Woodland Elementary School

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — “Who started this school business anyways?” Dr. Kristi Presley asked her mother as a child.

Little did she know at the time, she would grow up to join “the school business,” giving her an opportunity to share her love for learning.

“Kids — they are my favorite part; they are the best part of my day,” she said. “It’s fun to watch them grow and to learn and to get those concepts they’ve struggled with — to see that light bulb turn on and to get it.”

The third grade teacher at Woodland Elementary teaches a variety subjects — from mathematics and science to reading, she is rewarded by her students’ growth.

“It’s very much a family feel in our classroom,” Presley said. “We take care of each other, and we lift each other up. We encourage each other because we’re in it together.”

That family atmosphere has flourished for over two decades, and Presley does not see that changing any time soon.

“I just knew from the time I was probably in third or fourth grade,” she said. “I knew I wanted to be a teacher. I never had a desire to be anything else.”

It is that desire that radiates through her lessons, as staff at the school notice the impact she continues to have on the students.

“Dr. Presley is truly an energizing teacher,” said Principal Dr. Karen Reach. “So dynamic, so creative, so passionate about her work…but most importantly, she strives to build connections with students.”

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Dr. Kristi Presley.

To nominate an educator for our weekly feature, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.