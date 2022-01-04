ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Educator of the Week: Dr. Kristi Presley, Woodland Elementary School

By Kasey Marler, Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dlbnc_0dcbpoZA00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — “Who started this school business anyways?” Dr. Kristi Presley asked her mother as a child.

Little did she know at the time, she would grow up to join “the school business,” giving her an opportunity to share her love for learning.

“Kids — they are my favorite part; they are the best part of my day,” she said. “It’s fun to watch them grow and to learn and to get those concepts they’ve struggled with — to see that light bulb turn on and to get it.”

The third grade teacher at Woodland Elementary teaches a variety subjects — from mathematics and science to reading, she is rewarded by her students’ growth.

“It’s very much a family feel in our classroom,” Presley said. “We take care of each other, and we lift each other up. We encourage each other because we’re in it together.”

That family atmosphere has flourished for over two decades, and Presley does not see that changing any time soon.

“I just knew from the time I was probably in third or fourth grade,” she said. “I knew I wanted to be a teacher. I never had a desire to be anything else.”

It is that desire that radiates through her lessons, as staff at the school notice the impact she continues to have on the students.

“Dr. Presley is truly an energizing teacher,” said Principal Dr. Karen Reach. “So dynamic, so creative, so passionate about her work…but most importantly, she strives to build connections with students.”

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Dr. Kristi Presley.

LAST WEEK: Steph Rebuck Cox, Jefferson Elementary School

To nominate an educator for our weekly feature, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

School leaders prepare for new semester amid Omicron, staff shortages

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tuesday was the first day back after winter break and winter weather for Washington County, Tennessee Schools. As the new semester begins, school officials are facing another challenge: rising COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. “2022 definitely is a year to renew and move forward certainly build off of lessons […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Hands On! Discovery Center to celebrate 35th anniversary with mosaic

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee Children’s Museum first opened back in 1987. Now, three and a half decades later, Hands On! Discovery Center is set to honor the museum’s legacy and the community with a special project. “A mosaic collection of photos,” museum director and CEO Andy Marquart said. “We are encouraging families […]
GRAY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Johnson City, TN
Education
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter reaches full capacity for dogs

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter is at max capacity for dogs, and Director Shannon Posada says they’ve been at capacity since before Thanksgiving. There are currently about 55 dogs in the shelter, and Posada said 35 is their real limit, but they lowered dividers within the kennels to make more room. […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Bristol church seeking donations to purchase more air purifiers

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol church is seeking donations to purchase more air purifiers for those affected by odors coming from Bristol, Virginia’s landfill. The First Presbyterian Church handed out 100 air purifiers Tuesday evening after the church received a $15,000 grant from the Genan Foundation. Now, the church is looking to purchase around […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Top Ballad doc says Omicron variant likely to cause fewer hospitalizations — ER bottlenecks a concern

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Ballad Health physician leader says the hospital system does not expect a large additional rise in COVID hospitalizations from the Omicron variant even though overall new case numbers may rise very sharply the next several weeks. Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad’s chief physician executive, also said mounting evidence of lower […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics
WJHL

State Rep. Jeremy Faison apologizes after trying to ‘pants’ referee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — State Rep. Jeremy Faison issued a public apology Tuesday night after he was ejected from a basketball game for confronting a referee. It happened during Providence Academy’s home game in Johnson City against Lakeway Christian. News Channel 11 obtained video of the game, which shows the incident. Immediately prior to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Study shows Tennessee is top destination for out-of-state retirees

(WJHL) – According to a study from online moving platform Hire A Helper, retirees looking for a change of scenery came to the Volunteer State more than any other state in the country. Tennessee beat out Florida, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, among other states, attracting 13.1% of retired people looking to move from their home […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

TDH moves to weekly COVID-19 data updates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health is no longer providing daily COVID-19 data updates. The department announced that starting Wednesday, it will shift from daily to weekly data reports. Weekly updates will be posted each Wednesday and will include data from the previous week. The department said the type of data being […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TDH reports 534 new COVID cases in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 534 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths, and 262 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday. Tennessee’s seven-day new case rate reached a record high with 75,045 new cases reported statewide over the past seven days. The state’s active case count, just short of […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WJHL

Expert: Even if Omicron less severe, vax rates and underlying conditions don’t paint pretty picture for region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – COVID-19’s Omicron variant may cause lower death rates than its predecessors, but the sheer volume of expected cases and could leave the region with high hospitalizations and deaths in coming weeks, the dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health said Tuesday. Dr. Randy Wykoff also said the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Gov. Bill Lee closes all state offices across Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ahead of Thursday’s projected snow storms, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that all state offices will be closed on Jan. 6. State employees will work from home when possible, a release from the Governor’s Office revealed. The public is advised to use caution when traveling on roadways on Thursday. Storm Team […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

NE Tennessee’s new COVID-19 case rate up 65%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 268 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 181 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday. Over the past three days, the region added 842 cases and two new deaths. Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day new case rate is up 65% from a week ago. Meanwhile, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Rogersville City School closed due to HVAC failure, heat out in multiple areas

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School is out for Tuesday and Wednesday, for cold-related reasons other than snow. Edwin Jarnagin, director of Rogersville City School, told News Channel 11 that the school’s boiler system began experiencing leaks in heating lines around the holidays after a regular repair. The lines, which move hot water […]
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy