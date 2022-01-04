ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

2 men lead police on chase in stolen vehicle, said Mobile Police

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kcul_0dcbp4F700

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Two men led Mobile police on a car and foot chase in a stolen vehicle on Monday, Jan. 3, according to the Mobile Police Department.

According to officials, when officers tried to stop the vehicle the two men were in for a routine traffic stop they refused to stop. At that time, Juan Conner, 21, and Isaiah Poe, 20, led police on a short car chase. When they stopped the car they ran and led police on a foot chase.

Jefferson County coroner searching for family of deceased man

Officers said that when they were chasing the two men, one of them tossed a handgun off of their body. Once officers caught the two men, they determined that the car they were driving had been reported stolen from Ocean Springs, Miss.

The incident occurred on Gulf Terra Court near Maitre Park.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 6

Related
WKRG News 5

Semmes pair sentenced to two years in prison for making counterfeit money

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were sentenced to two years in federal prison on Jan. 5 after they were found counterfeiting U.S. currency.  Bernardo Guerrero Semana, 28, and Kendra Nicole Sullivan, 27, were arrested in May of 2021 after investigators found the pair with more than $5,600 in counterfeit currency, according to a […]
SEMMES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
THAYER, IL
WKRG News 5

Man headed to ER drives off parking deck in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 66-year-old man headed to the emergency room at Stringfellow Hospital in Anniston drove off an elevated parking lot Wednesday, police said. Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles told CBS 42 on Wednesday afternoon that the man “overshot his parking place” on an elevated parking deck and fell about 15 feet. A […]
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Car Chase#Gulf Terra Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Deputies say Florida woman tried to smuggle meth into jail

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County deputy says Natalie Belche lied to deputies after being arrested during a traffic stop and attempted to smuggle meth into jail. Deputies arrested Belche, 41, from Fort Walton Beach Tuesday for a suspended license. Belche is listed under the Habitual Offender driving status and was not allowed […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRG News 5

Spanish Fort Police hosting public auction Saturday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Spanish Fort Police Department is hosting an auction this week and it’s open to the public. Items include clothing, purses, wallets, backpacks, bags, tools, electronics and jewelry. The police auction will take place on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. It will take place at the Spanish Fort Police Department […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

CEO of Dothan tourism company indicted on federal bank fraud charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday, the CEO of Visit Dothan was indicted on federal bank fraud charges of an Iowa-based music festival. The indictment states that Aaron McCreight, who was CEO of Go Cedar Rapids (GoCR) in 2018, was involved in overseeing, planning, and loans related to a music festival called Newbo Evolve. According […]
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy