Windows Hello is one of the coolest features introduced in Windows 10, and it allows you to unlock your PC using your fingerprint or your face. You can even use a USB security key this way. While biometric security wasn’t completely new to laptops when Windows Hello rolled around, it became much more common after that, and it also became standardized for any laptop that included it. But how do you set up Windows Hello? We’re here to help with that.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO