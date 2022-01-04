Ecofriendly candles from a local artist

Shortly before Thanksgiving, I was walking down a set of wooden steps overlooking Solana Beach when I stopped, transfixed by the image carved in the sand below: large concentric circles encompassing a sunburst. I stood for a long time, taking in this sand art, wondering what it signified and who had created it. Intrigued, I posted a photo on Instagram, writing: “So intricate, but so fleeting. The evening tide swept it away. Thank you to the artist for this magical moment.” In response to my post, yoga teacher Stacy McCarthy said that the image was a mandala or yantra, often used in yoga for meditation. “The elusive artist leaves these gifts often for us in Solana Beach,” she wrote, adding that it’s “the perfect pause to reflect on the beauty around us and to see the perfection of where we are.”

