ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Choice, Immersion, and Substituting the Real for the Illusion

By Kevin Fox, Jr.
Paste Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the reasons people play videogames is because they promise meaningful choices and immersive worlds. It’s all an illusion, of course, but it still has some degree of power. We might not be able to change our real world, but we can make an impact on a fictional one, briefly...

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

True Creativity Requires Self-Actualization

Self-actualized people express themselves and act on their own desires, even when their kin or social group is not supportive. The ability to persist in the face of opposition from one's peer or kin group is a key ingredient in creativity. The most creative people often teach themselves by reading...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Creative Emotional Re-interpretation and Insightful Change

Finding a different way of construing a situation or event – including taking another perspective on something emotionally difficult – is itself a form of creativity. Research points to many similarities between our ability to cognitively reappraise emotionally-charged events, and well-established creative processes such as insight and flexible reinterpretation.
MENTAL HEALTH
HackerNoon

"Emotions make your mind dumb and kill logic": A Blunt Perspective on How to Live

Mindset is the perspective of you towards events happening in your life. How you take success, failure, hurt, happiness, sad, love, breakup, betrayal etc; all these experiences determine our mindset. Here I want to discuss on growth mindset. First of all a growth mindset is never fixed. I always believe ‘life itself is a teacher, you should be able to constantly learn from the experiences and tune yourself into better version’. A growth mindset always think big. Just improving the boundaries day by day. There’s no limit in what human can achieve. In order to achieve a dream, you should believe in it first. Nothing can be achieved without hard work. The beauty is in trying. Try and Try but never give up. You should believe that all the hard work you put in the initial days will payoff one day.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morality#Robot#Immersion#Epic Games
TrendHunter.com

Immersive Artistic TV Ranges

The Samsung 2022 MICRO LED TVs have been announced by the brand as a new range of televisions for the living room that will provide users with access to immersive content and visuals like never before. The TVs are equipped with 25-million micrometer-sized LEDs that will each produce their own light source, which thus helps to further improve depth of the visuals. This is further enhanced with support for 20-bit grayscale depth that will provide even better detail, while one-million steps of brightness and color levels will immerse viewers like never before.
ELECTRONICS
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Rare Covid Symptom Is Back In Omicron Variant

The Omicron covid variant is in the news in 2022 even though its symptomatology is not severe at all, as we already reported. Now, Deseret.com reveals that the latest reports from the United Kingdom suggest that a common covid symptom has returned for the omicron variant — brain fog.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
powerofpositivity.com

10 Habits of Emotionally Intelligent People Never to Ignore

Emotional intelligence is a trait that allows people to understand, process, and manage their emotions. This intuitive behavior also extends to the understanding of the emotions of others. It will enable emotionally intelligent people to empathize with those in different situations. Many people highly value this skill because it makes...
MENTAL HEALTH
PsyPost

Eye-tracking study suggests that people with social anxiety not only avoid looking at strangers but also their surroundings

A new study published in the journal PLOS One suggests that social anxiety is characterized by increased avoidance, rather than hypervigilance, during social situations. The naturalistic study tracked participants’ eye gazes as a stranger entered the room and found that participants with higher social anxiety showed a shorter initial fixation to the stranger and lower visual exploration of the environment.
MENTAL HEALTH
Boomer Magazine

Overcoming Disconnection in a Long-Term Marriage

Mark B. Borg Jr., licensed clinical psychologist and co-author of Making Your Crazy Work for You, examines causes and solutions for disconnection in a long-term marriage. After decades of marriage, it’s no wonder that some couples feel disconnected from each other. After contending with the highs and lows that come with raising children, the loss of loved ones, and a host of other challenges, couples sometimes discover that the distraction of life’s demands results in a loss of connection.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
healththoroughfare.com

Ferocious Sea Predator From the Triassic Period is Discovered

It’s so exciting when humans discover signs of ancient life forms that had been roaming the Earth long before the human race itself began! That’s what we’ll be talking about in this article. The Triassic Period occurred even long before the extinction of the dinosaurs: 252-201 million years ago. Our giant friends left the Earth after the Chicxulub impactor hit our planet about 60 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
Paste Magazine

The Cleaning Lady Scours Up an Ambitious, Entertaining Start on FOX

In the current TV atmosphere where streaming is king, it has been a while since a network drama has made waves. But FOX’s The Cleaning Lady might have the right ingredients to break through. Based on an Argentinian drama and developed by Miranda Kwok, the hourlong thriller series follows Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung), an undocumented Cambodian doctor-turned-cleaning lady, who takes any cleaning job she can get to save up money for her son’s autoimmune disease treatment. One night, she attends a late underground fight and witnesses a murder, and the only thing that saves her life is her offer to clean up the crime scene. But after she finishes that job, she isn’t allowed to just wash her hands of it; she’s now forever entangled with the crime lord and has to use her smarts to duck the FBI and get what she needs for her son.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Suni Lee addresses racist criticism she’s faced over new relationship: ‘I’ve received so much hate’

Olympic gold medallist Suni Lee has revealed that she has received “so much hate” over her new relationship with boyfriend Jaylin Smith.Lee, 18, went public with her relationship last month, when she posted a photo of the couple wearing matching black hoodies to Instagram. In the caption, she added a single white heart emoji.However, according to Lee, who became the first Asian American gymnast to win the Olympic all-around competition during the Tokyo Olympics, she has since experienced racist criticism, especially from those in the Hmong American community, because Smith is Black.The gymnast addressed the racism the couple has encountered...
CELEBRITIES
MindBodyGreen

This Is What Actually Causes Possessiveness In Relationships

Many of my clients ask me the following kinds of questions:. "Why do I get so triggered and scared when my husband talks with the woman next door" "Why is my husband threatened by me going back to school? The kids don't need me at home anymore, so why does he just want me to stay home?"
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy