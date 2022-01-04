ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martell Holt’s Mistress Discusses Her Regrets + Says Melody Holt Would Quit LAMH If She Films

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMelody Holt and Martell Holt’s marriage issues have been a focal point on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” star Martell Holt said he worried about his marriage falling apart if Melody Holt joined “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” So they decided to focus on their own show. However, the marriage still met...

Comments / 41

P Jamerson
1d ago

I don't understand why the side chick thinks she's so important. I think she's jealous of Melody leave her alone she divorced him and he still doesn't want her. Girl bye

Reply(2)
39
Anywhooo
1d ago

Martell bruh...stop trying to make a storyline out of this...YOU crossed the line by having an affair and having a innocent child outside of your marriage...I would have kicked you to the curb too!! No Sympathy!!

Reply
34
Lovely75
1d ago

Girl please! She became a part of the household when she called Melody's husband and demanded to speak to him. She contributed to the ending of their marriage and now "she has regrets"...yeah right. She regrets getting called out for who and what she did. And Martell still want Melody and aint making her official.

Reply(3)
19
