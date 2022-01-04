Powerball jackpot grows to $610 million
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There were no winners in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, bringing the jackpot up to $610 million.
The next drawing will be Wednesday.What increases your odds of winning the lottery multiple times?
According to a press release, the Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing when a single ticket won a massive $699.8 million grand prize.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Winners can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment.
The odds of winning a prize are one in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0