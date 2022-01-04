ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Powerball jackpot grows to $610 million

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WbrfL_0dcblHCn00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There were no winners in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, bringing the jackpot up to $610 million.

The next drawing will be Wednesday.

What increases your odds of winning the lottery multiple times?

According to a press release, the Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing when a single ticket won a massive $699.8 million grand prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Winners can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment.

The odds of winning a prize are one in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

Bettors dump record amounts into lottery

The last week of 2021 was the best one on record for Massachusetts Lottery sales as weekly sales records for scratch tickets and Keno combined with a rising Powerball jackpot to contribute to more than $145.3 million in sales.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Omicron surge causes nationwide ‘sickout’

Across the country, workers are calling out sick due to the wrath of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Staffing shortages have been felt across several industries, from the airlines to the medical field, and now, retailers are beginning to feel the crunch, too.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Sports
Chicopee, MA
Lifestyle
WWLP

SJC weighs capital gains tax application case

Any Massachusetts resident who owns stock in a company based elsewhere, like Michigan-based Ford Motor Company, could get a tax bill from every state in which Ford does business if the Supreme Judicial Court upholds the commissioner of revenue's decision.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Watching Winter Live – January 5th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – A snowstorm in the Northwest will track across the country bringing snow towards the South; more than four-inches is expected in Nashville! An arctic plunge of air is also set to hit the Midwest and Northeast, but it doesn’t appear it will last long. Behind those systems the long-range outlook quiets […]
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Winners#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#The Jackpot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

WWLP

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy