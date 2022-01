This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. Anker makes one of our favorite portable projectors, the Nebula Mars II Pro, which costs around $500. Although it only offers 720p resolution, it gets high marks for "its light output, overall image quality, ease of use and affordable price." Now Anker is bringing laser technology and much higher light output to a new Nebula projector that has a similar design. Announced at CES 2022, the Nebula Cosmos Laser, which comes in 1080p ($1,599) and 4K ($2,199, £2,199) versions, will be available for pre-purchase on Kickstarter from Jan. 11 through mid-March.

