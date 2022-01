DORCHESTER (CBS) – The line for a COVID-19 test wrapped around the Bowdoin Street Health Center in Dorchester Monday. People inched along for the coveted post-Christmas COVID swab. “It’s REALLY cold,” said 11-year-old Edwin Solano. Solano was exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus while spending the holiday with family. As temperatures dipped into the thirties, the Solano family says each minute in line feels much longer, but it’s worth the wait for some peace of mind. “I was exposed to it, but my first test came back negative,” said Celvin Solano. “I wanted to take another one to re-confirm that I’m negative.” Since...

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO