Demand for banking services and lending in Kentucky is strong and competition for that business is vigorous. Banks expect continued loan growth in 2022 and are increasing the number of loan officers in Kentucky and elsewhere. One aspect of the competition is playing out in efforts to provide more of the digital services customers want while also improving personal interaction. Interactive teller machines that link clients to bankers by video are a growing trend. There are concerns about being able to hire enough qualified employees, supply chain issues, how the pandemic plays out, and about tight margins. Despite this, the consensus is that the financial services sector is broad, robust and growing.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO