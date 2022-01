In a world where you use your smartphone to do everything from calling a friend to calling cabs, it seems daft that the thing that ends up stopping you is something as simple as a glove. Enter Mujjo’s Touchscreen Gloves – designed to keep your fingers toasty while still letting you use your phone like you normally would, Mujjo’s leather gloves make a statement while being uniquely functional. Practically pioneering the touchscreen glove, Mujjo’s leather gloves come infused with state-of-the-art nanotechnology that allows the leather to mimic the conductive properties of human skin. This lets you effectively use all your fingers, your palm, or even your knuckles to operate your phone’s touchscreen… while your hands inside stay toasty and warm, thanks to an inner lining of cashmere.

