Antonio Brown Doesn't Need Football. He Needs A Friend Who Really Cares About Him.

By Ron Borges
 2 days ago
You don’t need to know all the details or any of the sideline “he said vs. he said” to understand Antonio Brown is a man dealing with issues beyond his ability to control them

Because they are controlling him.

Frankly, you didn’t need to see his public meltdown on national television last Sunday to understand because the evidence has been there for some time. The problem for a troubled young athlete like Brown is that the gift of his unique skills as a pass receiver has consistently blinded the adults around him to what he has become -- just as they have blinded him to the eventual outcome of where his life is headed if something far more important than football doesn’t intervene.

When Brown stripped half naked on the sidelines in the midst of a game with the New York Jets and stormed off the field into an uncertain future despite the pleadings of teammates Mike Evans and O.J. Howard, it was another reminder that this is a guy whose troubles run deeper than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can resolve.

Whether he refused to go into the game or not, whether his left ankle was a problem for him or not, whether he felt he was being ill-used by Bucs’ head coach Bruce Arians or not, whether he believed that he’d been cut on the spot for refusing to go into the game as his coaches asked or not, whether he blew what appeared to be a fairly makeable incentive bonus worth a million dollars or not ... none of it matters. What matters is that instead of people ridiculing him on anti-social media with mean-spirited memes and indignant condemnations, Antonio Brown needs help. And he isn’t going to get it from all those NFL teams that love to call themselves “a family,” only to cast out their broken members of that family when they need them most.

Truth is, of course, NFL teams are not families. They are businesses. Families are where people open the door for you even after you’ve done something that makes them want to lock it instead. NFL businesses are not in the family business. They’re in the football business, and on that score, Brown got what he deserved from Arians and the Bucs.

Which is to say: Expulsion from the workplace for repeated refusals to do his job.

He didn’t do it Sunday and he didn’t do it when he got caught using a phony COVID vaccination card that resulted in a three-game suspension he recently completed. He didn’t do it in New England, where he lasted a week before threatening e-mails toward a former girlfriend surfaced. He didn’t do it in Oakland, where he allegedly called his general manager a series of less-than-respectful names, refused to wear an NFL-sanctioned helmet and got frostbite on his feet after improperly participating in some sort of cryogenic therapy session. He didn’t do it in Pittsburgh where he got into a string of dustups with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and head coach, Mike Tomlin.

If you don’t do your job, eventually even the most talented player loses it. On that score, Brown is a consistent 4-for-4.

That Brown has deep-seated emotional problems has been clear for years. He sadly is the product of a broken home, was left homeless after his mother allegedly threw him out of her house when he was in high school, had problems in college and has continued having them since arriving in the NFL. Yet his brilliance as a football player is undeniable.

For a time he was the best receiver in the NFL, one who was not only fast, elusive and sure-handed but also brave, a trait not shared by all receivers but one that can be hazardous to your health.

We will not know until Brown passes away that what some fear has happened to him is the culprit in his problems -- which is to say that his brain has been damaged by repeated hits to the head, including a massive and dirty train wreck in 2016 when Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict all but decapitated the helpless Brown with a shot to the head that spun him around in midair like a whirligig before dumping him unconscious to the ground.

Brown’s acting out seemed to intensify after that. Whether he’s another victim of pro football mayhem and now has a brain riddled with CTE, the tau protein that builds up from repeated head trauma and is the scourge of the league, remains to be seen. One day, after he’s gone, an autopsy might reveal that is the case. It seems likely considering how erratic his behavior has become in recent years.

But it is not the issue at the moment.

The issue is: What will his football “family” do to try and help him? Arians said a day later that he hoped the best for Brown and that “if he needs help, I hope he gets some.” IF he needs helps? That’s kind of obvious, just as it is pretty obvious how he’ll go about getting it is not.

Tom Brady has advocated for Brown both in New England and Tampa. Much of that was selfish, in that his interest was obtaining a dangerous weapon to help the offenses he was running. But after Brady had again saved his team with a last-second, game-winning touchdown pass to an unknown Brown replacement part, he best expressed the only truth we know about Antonio Brown at the moment.

“It’s a difficult situation,” Brady said. “Everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately, it won’t be with our team. ... I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”

The sidelines of a pro football stadium are not the place for compassion or empathy. Neither is a locker room or a head coach’s office. When Arians snapped that Brown was “no longer a Buc” immediately after the game one could understand why. When a day later he said “It’s pretty obvious what happened. We had a (sideline) conversation, and he left the field,” one couldn’t really argue with him.

On one level, that is the story in a nutshell. But there are many nutshells to this story.

Players who do what Brown did can’t stay. At least not for long. But there is another side to this, and on that side it is not obvious what happened there. Antonio Brown is a young man who has become a pain in the ass to every employer he ever had, but for whatever pain he’s caused them he’s clearly carrying deeper pain inside. Whether that pain’s origin is a tough upbringing few of us could imagine or survive without emotional damage ... or the skull-crushing hits he’s taken ... or his own out-of-control ego, it doesn’t matter. Truth is: His problems are likely the product of all those things.

All that is clear at the moment, as he sat Monday night wearing dark glasses at a basketball game and looking like a guy who thinks he doesn’t have a care in the world, is that Antonio Brown doesn’t need football any more than football needs him. He needs people to look at him, not for what he did Sunday or once did as a great player but for what he is today – a man broken in spirit and mind who doesn’t need a kick in the butt or a new team to play for.

He needs help because without it this will end far worse than how his career may have ended last Sunday – half-naked, alone, looking like a fool and yet expecting a New Jersey state trooper to give him a ride that was never going to happen.

